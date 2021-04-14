Seoul Robotics Partners With Macnica for Distribution of SENSR™ in Japanese Market

The 3D computer vision company expands the availability of its breakthrough perception software in the APAC region



ANN ARBOR, Mich., April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seoul Robotics , the 3D computer vision company using AI and machine learning to power the future of mobility, today announces a distribution partnership with Macnica , a global leader in supplying semiconductor, electronic components, network equipment, software products, and various services to customers worldwide in the electronics and enterprise IT markets. This partnership will enable Macnica’s customers throughout Japan to build and deploy LiDAR-based perception solutions utilizing Seoul Robotics’ proprietary perception software, SENSR™.

Throughout the Japanese market, there is growing demand for 3D sensor solutions that create safer and more efficient business practices. The pain point for many companies looking to deploy these technologies is the lack of resources to build their own cloud-based perception algorithms. Seoul Robotics’ first-of-its-kind perception software, SENSR, solves this challenge, as the technology is sensor-agnostic and compatible with more than 70 different types of models and 3D sensors, and supports a range of functions from basic tracking and monitoring to autonomous mobility.

“Our SENSR software opens up a realm of new possibilities for companies, as they are able to design solutions and select the 3D sensors that best fit their application needs,” said HanBin Lee, CEO of Seoul Robotics. “Our partnership with Macnica will help to grow the adoption of LiDAR and 3D sensor technologies first in Japan, and eventually, around the world, as we work together to bring greater insights to their customers.”

Macnica will work directly with its customers to build and deploy LiDAR and 3D sensor-based solutions across a range of industries including smart cities, retail, and security. The distributor is also working with some of the world’s largest OEMs as well as customers within construction and rail service to implement and accelerate the adoption of autonomous mobility solutions. Partners will be able to utilize SENSR, which uses machine learning to analyze and understand 3D sensor data with extreme accuracy, for multiple applications including ADAS, automated driving, V2X communication, traffic safety, retail analytics, pedestrian safety, and more.

“The flexibility that Seoul Robotics brings to our partners is key. Their technology gives our customers the opportunity to build truly custom solutions and find, or change, which sensors they are using based on application,” said Atsushi Sato, Executive Officer from Macnica Fuji Electronics Holding, Inc. “Partnering with Seoul Robotics allows us to offer even greater value to our customers, simplifying the process of bringing together sensor technology and perception algorithms.”

This partnership comes as Seoul Robotics is rapidly expanding throughout the APAC region. Last month the company also announced a partnership to mass-produce LiDAR and imaging radar products with Mando, the global Tier-1 OE automotive parts manufacturer to carmakers like Hyundai and KIA Motors. To learn more about Seoul Robotics or SENSR or if you are looking to join the company’s growing team, visit https://www.seoulrobotics.org/ .

About Seoul Robotics

Seoul Robotics is a 3D computer vision company building a perception platform that uses AI and machine learning to power the future of mobility. Founded in 2017, Seoul Robotics has partnered with OEMs, system integrators, and government agencies around the world to diversify the use of 3D data. The company has developed its own proprietary software, which is compatible with nearly all commercially available LiDAR and 3D data sensors, to increase accuracy, efficiency and ensure safety across a range of industries and applications. Seoul Robotics has offices in Seoul, Silicon Valley, Munich, and Detroit and is backed by leading global financial institutions. For more information, visit http://www.seoulrobotics.org/ .

About Macnica

Since it was established in 1972, Macnica has provided leading-edge semiconductors, electronic devices, networks and cyber security products with high value-added technology. More recently, Macnica has been actively developing new businesses in the fields of AI, IoT, automated driving and robotics, based on its strength in global sourcing and strategic planning for world-leading technologies.

With its slogan "Co.Tomorrowing", Macnica connects leading-edge technologies with ‘Macnica’ intelligence to provide unique services and solutions, creating social value and contributing to the betterment of future societies. Headquartered in Yokohama, Macnica’s global business spans 24 countries and 84 locations worldwide. For more information, please visit https://www.macnica.co.jp/en/.