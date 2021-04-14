VGP NV: CONVOCATION TO THE ANNUAL AND SPECIAL SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING OF 14 MAY 2021

English Dutch

The shareholders of VGP NV (the “Company”) are hereby invited to attend the annual and special shareholders’ meeting (the “Meetings”) which shall take place at Park Inn by Radisson Antwerp Berchem, Borsbeeksebrug 34, 2600 Antwerp, Belgium, on Friday 14 May 2021 at 10:00 am.

Information note:

The board of directors closely monitors the evolution of the Covid-19 pandemic and the sanitary regulations issued by the Belgian authorities in this regard and continues to evaluate the impact thereof on the organisation of the shareholders’ meetings.

The Company will take appropriate measures to ensure that the shareholders’ meetings take place in compliance with the sanitary regulations and taking into account any health and safety concerns.

To that effect, shareholders are requested not to attend the meetings in person. No reception will be held. Shareholders are requested to vote prior to the meetings taking place, either remotely via letter or via proxy, preferably granted to Mr. Dirk Stoop, the Company’s CFO.

Depending on the evolution of the Covid-19 situation in the coming weeks, the Company may communicate further in relation to the attendance and organisation of the meetings by way of a press release.

ABOUT VGP

VGP is a pan-European developer, manager and owner of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial real estate. VGP operates a fully integrated business model with capabilities and longstanding expertise across the value chain. The company has a development land bank (owned or committed) of 7.65 million m² and the strategic focus is on the development of business parks. Founded in 1998 as a family-owned real estate developer in the Czech Republic, VGP with a staff of over 260 employees today owns and operates assets in 12 European countries directly and through several 50:50 joint ventures. As of December 2020, the Gross Asset Value of VGP, including the joint ventures at 100%, amounted to € 3.84 billion and the company had a Net Asset Value (EPRA NAV) of € 1.35 billion. VGP is listed on Euronext Brussels and on the Prague Stock Exchange (ISIN: BE0003878957).

