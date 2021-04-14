Voltalia wins 70 megawatts of new wind projects in France

English French

Voltalia (Euronext Paris ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies wins both projects it presented at the 7th call for tenders launched by the French Government. A 100% success rate for Voltalia in France on call for tenders for wind projects after Argenteuil-sur-Armançon and Sarry.

70 megawatts spread out over two clusters

The first project called « Rives Charentaises » is located both in the Charente and Vienne departments (Nouvelle Aquitaine Region). The cluster is made of 19 wind turbines totalling 38 megawatts of installed capacity with 14 megawatts winner of the last call for tenders (20-year power sales agreement) which comes on top of 24 megawatts eligible for the regulated tariff (20 years). Crowdfunding solutions are also being considered for this project. They will allow local citizens to invest in the project, especially to finance the last studies before the start of construction.

The second project called « Laignes » is located in Côte d’Or (Bourgogne-Franche-Comté Region). The cluster is made of 10 wind turbines totalling 32.4 megawatts of installed capacity with 14.4 megawatts winner of the last call for tenders (20-year power sales agreement) which comes on top of 18 megawatts eligible for the regulated tariff (20 years).

The completion of the « Rives Charentaises » project will contribute to Voltalia’s 2023 ambition, while that of Laignes will take place later.

Reinforced competitiveness

This success was achieved in the seventh period of the French onshore wind call for tenders launched by the Ministry for the Ecological Transition. It highlights the expertise of Voltalia’s teams in developing competitive projects. Voltalia already stood out in the last wind call for tenders by winning two projects, in Argenteuil-sur-Armançon, 24 megawatts, and in Sarry, 22 megawatts, both located in the Yonne department (Bourgogne-Franche-Comté Region), within a 30 kilometres’ distance from the Laignes cluster which will therefore benefit from economies of scale for its maintenance.

« These two new successes confirm the tenacity of our project development teams in spite of the current instability as a result of the sanitary crisis » commented Sébastien Clerc, Voltalia’s CEO.

Next on the agenda: Q1 2021 revenues on April 21, 2021 (after market opening)

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com) Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 1.4 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 9.7 GW.



Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance.



As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.



The Group has more than 1,130 employees and is present in 20 countries on 4 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients.



Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 – VLTSA) and is part of the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps. Voltalia

