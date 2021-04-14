FLSmidth selected to supply key process equipment for large phosphate project

FLSmidth has been chosen as the technical partner and the supplier of key equipment for the productivity improvement project at a phosphate beneficiation plant in the Middle East. The order is valued at approximately DKK200 million.

The order, booked in March 2021, focuses on improving the overall plant production through improved plant availability and throughput. The operation will also achieve an associated reduction in water consumption resulting from a modified desliming circuit.

The agreement includes the engineering and procurement of all equipment associated with the productivity improvement projects, including crushing, material handling and desliming circuits.

“Boosting customer productivity is a key objective and this combination of equipment and know-how will enable us to deliver this to the customer. As the full technology and engineering partner, we will not only supply the complete range of process-critical equipment but we can also support its integration across the project, ensuring maximised productivity improvement,” comments Mikko Keto, Mining President at FLSmidth.





Technical details

FLSmidth will deliver engineering, procurement and technical support services and supply all tagged equipment associated with the remedial projects at the site. This encompasses: additional capacity in the fine ore circuit; new cone crushing station; new desliming circuit; new concentrate bypass circuit; and optimisation of the existing flotation circuit, including installation of nextSTEP™ flotation technology.









FLSmidth provides sustainable productivity to the global mining and cement industries. We deliver market-leading engineering, equipment and service solutions that enable our customers to improve performance, drive down costs and reduce environmental impact. Our operations span the globe and we are close to 10,700 employees, present in more than 60 countries. In 2020, FLSmidth generated revenue of DKK 16.4 billion. MissionZero is our sustainability ambition towards zero emissions in mining and cement by 2030. www.flsmidth.com/MissionZero

