CARUSO Releases Multi-Brand Marketplace Evolution

MUNICH, Germany, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CARUSO released a completely reworked version of its data marketplace. This evolution not only incorporates feedback from customers, but also reflects the huge amount of achievements CARUSO accomplished in the last years. Customers can simply discover, subscribe to, and manage all available data items and packages from a variety of vehicle manufacturers. Interested parties can easily sign up for a three-month trial here at https://portal.caruso-dataplace.com/auth/sign-up.

CARUSO’s platform enables customers to easily build solutions based on a wide variety of use cases. For example, fleet managers can monitor their cars in real time, workshops can plan the next service due in advance. Insurance companies can be informed about car accidents and regulate damages more easily. Roadside assistance companies can receive instant and proactive information regarding the respective car’s location and status with the help of connected car data.

At all stages of the marketplace development, user feedback cycles were included to ensure that the final product fulfills the customers' needs.

“I like the new identity. It’s positive, fresh, pretty straight forward, and it’s much more targeted,” said Mario Filchev, Executive Officer at OBI+ and customer of CARUSO.

Tina Rauschenbach, Head of Customer Experience at Caruso GmbH, adds, “One important aspect for us was to hide the underlying technical complexity from our users. Our customers are driving innovations and our marketplace aims to be the best tool to support them in this challenge.”

Data flowing through CARUSO’s platform is protected and handled 100% GDPR-compliant. Via their harmonized, OEM-independent interface, customers receive vehicle-generated data regardless of the manufacturer. This minimizes the effort on the consumer side, as only the interface to CARUSO has to be implemented.

About Caruso GmbH

From Connected Cars to Connected Business. CARUSO is a neutral, open, and secure mobility data marketplace. The platform enables third parties to consume data standardized across multiple vehicle manufacturers. Additionally, their built-in consent management technology ensures data privacy by giving vehicle end-users full control over data sharing. With that, CARUSO empowers its customers to easily build life-improving solutions based on data from connected cars. The company vision is to unleash innovation by being the better platform for car data.

