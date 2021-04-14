The decision to conclude the contract with the supplier for the procurement of smart metering infrastructure

After the successful proof of concept, the decision was made by ESO, a subsidiary company of AB “Ignitis grupė”, to conclude the contract with the supplier for the procurement of smart metering infrastructure

AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Parent Company) informs that its subsidiary AB “Energijos skirstymo operatorius” (hereinafter – ESO) on 14 April made a decision to conclude the contract with the supplier Sagemcom Energy & Telecom SAS (hereinafter – the Supplier) after the participant completed the proof of concept (hereinafter – POC) for the procurement of smart metering infrastructure.

The Parent Company announced about the completed tender ranking of the public procurement of smart metering on 9 February ( link ). Tenders were evaluated based on economically advantageous criteria.

After the tender ranking was completed, the Supplier that had submitted the most economically advantageous tender then demonstrated the entire smart metering infrastructure solution in accordance with the requirements of technical specifications. To ensure that the offered solution complies with objectives set out for the smart metering infrastructure, during the POC the following were performed:

Completed testing of prototypes of smart meters

Completed testing of smart metering data system – functional, non-functional and cybersecurity requirements were evaluated

Completed testing and evaluation of the complete solution (all components) based on established methods of testing

Evaluated the operation of smart metering infrastructure solution in practice, in line with established the most important performance indicators, such as data collecting quality, ability to register critical events and their transmission to the system, ability to prepare data for the accounting process, etc.

After the Supplier successfully completed the POC, its tender is considered to be in compliance with the technical requirements set out in the Procurement specification. Commission for Coordination of Protection of Objects of Importance to Ensuring National Security has approved this contract. After the end of the waiting period for concluding the contract, the intention is to conclude the contract with the Supplier, the Parent Company will not inform about its conclusion in a separate material event notice – the information will be provided in the website ismaniejiskaitikliai.lt .

Contract value – up to EUR 75m, excluding VAT. The contract with the Supplier will comprise the supply of up to 1.2 million of smart meters, data aggregation and information technology management solution and its implementation, communication services, solution development and maintenance services for the period of 10 years. The smart meter installation for the residents who consume more than 1,000 kWh of electricity annually and business customers will commence in the fourth quarter of 2021 and will be completed by the end of 2023. A more detailed communication about the practical implementation of installing smart meters will commence in the third quarter of 2021.

The total smart metering infrastructure project investment value reaches EUR 150m and has been coordinated with the National Energy Regulatory Council (NERC). The sum includes the cost of meter installation works and other equipment, development of the current systems, creation of other related information technologies as well as services and communication.

A complete information about the smart metering infrastructure project conducted by ESO can be found on the website: ismaniejiskaitikliai.lt

