Paris, April 14th, 2021

Tender offer initiated by BPCE: by unanimous decision, Natixis’ Board of Directors confirms its recommendation

Natixis’ Board of Directors met today and reviewed BPCE’s decision to offer a price of €4 per Natixis share post detachment of the €0.06 dividend, the payment of which will be submitted to the annual general meeting of shareholders on May 28th, 2021, and, upon recommendation of the ad hoc committee, unanimously confirmed its reasoned opinion (avis motivé) on the tender offer initiated by BPCE, recommending Natixis’s shareholders to tender their shares.

Pursuant to articles 231-16 and 231-26 of the general regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), the main elements of BPCE’s draft offer document and Natixis’s draft response document, as well as the way in which they are made available, have each been disclosed in a press release issued by BPCE and Natixis.

The draft response document is available on the websites of Natixis ( www.natixis.com ) and the AMF ( www.amf-france.org ).

The offer, the draft offer document and the draft response document remain subject to the AMF’s review. The AMF will assess their compliance with applicable legal and regulatory provisions.





About Natixis

Natixis is a French multinational financial services firm specialized in asset & wealth management, corporate & investment banking, insurance and payments. A subsidiary of Groupe BPCE, the second-largest banking group in France through its two retail banking networks, Banque Populaire and Caisse d’Epargne, Natixis counts over 16,000 employees across 36 countries. Its clients include corporations, financial institutions, sovereign and supranational organizations, as well as the customers of Groupe BPCE’s networks. Listed on the Paris stock exchange, Natixis has a solid financial base with a CET1 capital under Basel 3(1) of €12.1 billion, a Basel 3 CET1 Ratio(1) of 11.6% and quality long-term ratings (Standard & Poor’s: A+ / Moody’s: A1 / Fitch Ratings: A+).

(1) Based on CRR-CRD4 rules as reported on June 26, 2013, including the Danish compromise - without phase-in

Figures as at 31 December 2020

