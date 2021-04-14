European Cloud Service Provider Deploys Cloudian Object Storage to Meet Customers’ Growing Data Demands

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudian® today announced that Teletek, one of Turkey’s most well-established cloud infrastructure service providers, has integrated Cloudian’s HyperStore object storage into its VMware-based cloud services offerings. This has enabled Teletek to keep pace with the accelerated rate of digital transformation among its customers and resulting demands for more scalable and advanced data storage.



Teletek delivers a range of cloud services, including remote backup-as-a-service, disaster recovery and private cloud management to more than 350 customers in the region. As local businesses—particularly in the e-commerce, retail, manufacturing and entertainment sectors—continue to rely more heavily on digital tools and platforms, they increasingly need support in managing large amounts of unstructured video, voice and IoT data.

Seeing the need to provide a more efficient way of managing, storing and protecting these growing data volumes, Teletek evaluated several object storage providers before choosing Cloudian.

“We looked at Dell EMC, NetApp and others, but Cloudian’s seamless integration with VMware was one of the key features that really stood out to us,” said Taner Tekeci̇, vice president of sales at Teletek. “We also liked HyperStore’s fully native S3 compatibility, modular scalability and industry-leading security.”

For its initial deployment, Teletek has installed a six-node HyperStore cluster across its three data centers, providing 100 TB of storage capacity. Looking forward, HyperStore provides the flexibility to add extra capacity when required without any service interruption, ensuring that Teletek will always be able to meet its customers’ evolving data storage needs.

“This is just the latest example of how VMware and Cloudian are enabling our Cloud Provider partners to enhance their service offerings, deliver greater value to customers and help grow their business,” said Rajeev Bhardwaj, vice president of products, Cloud Service Business Unit, at VMware. “We look forward to working with Teletek and Cloudian to help enterprises drive their digital transformations more quickly and cost-effectively.”

