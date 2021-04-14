Honda and Verizon 5G Agreement Could Benefit Cell Tower Companies Like Digital Locations

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Locations, Inc. ( DLOC ), an aggregator and developer of cell tower sites for the 5G revolution, today commented that the agreement between Verizon (NYSE: VZ) and Honda (NYSE: HMC) to study how 5G connectivity coupled with edge computing could allow for faster communication between cars, pedestrians and infrastructure. This announcement demonstrates the need to dramatically increase the number of 5G cell tower sites in the U.S.



The goal of the study is to discover how enhanced communications being transmitted via 5G and processed at the edge could ultimately allow cars to avoid collisions and hazards and find safer routes. In order to make this a reality, 5G antennas must be spaced every few hundred feet apart on roads throughout the country.

“The recent agreement between Honda and Verizon comes as very welcome news to Digital Locations,” said Bill Beifuss, the Company’s president. “The major carriers need a creative and streamlined solution to identify and activate real estate sites that can support such an increased demand in 5G infrastructure. Our more than 110,000 pre-qualified wireless cell sites and patented software makes it easy for carriers to identify, analyze and activate sites to meet the increased demand for 5G.”

Mr. Beifuss concluded, “Digital Locations is primed to support Verizon and Honda’s mission as most of our 5G sites are situated on roads and highways throughout the country. These strategically located assets could make it much easier for carriers and car companies to gather and process vital data at the edge.”

About Digital Locations, Inc.

Digital Locations, Inc., is an aggregator and developer of cell tower and small cell sites for the 5G revolution. 5G wireless networks are expected to be 100 times faster than current 4G LTE networks. This will enable global scale killer applications such as self-driving cars, the Internet of things (IOT), mobile streaming of 4K videos, real-time hologram-based collaboration, and lag-free high definition gaming. To realize this vision, many new 5G antennas are needed because high frequency 5G signals cannot travel farther than 100 meters. It is estimated that more than 1 million new 5G cell towers must be added in the United States alone. We currently have rights to more than 110,000 pre-qualified wireless cell sites that can be developed to help meet the demands of 5G networks. Using our patented software system, network operators such as Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile Sprint can easily contract with site owners all over the U.S, to quickly build out their wireless networks. Our goal is to continue to acquire the rights to more sites and become a “landlord” of tomorrow’s wireless communications assets.

To learn more about Digital Locations please visit www.digitallocations.com

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein, and while expected, there is no guarantee that we will attain the aforementioned anticipated developmental milestones. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, product, and distributor performance, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; and other factors detailed in reports filed by the Company.

