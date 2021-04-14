The global water treatment chemicals market size is projected to grow from USD 39.1 billion in 2021 to USD 61.1 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.3% between 2021 and 2026

New York, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Water Treatment Chemicals Market by Type, End-Use And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05117903/?utm_source=GNW

However, alternative water treatment technologies are expected to restrain this market. Rising population and rapid urbanization in emerging economies and increase in demand for specific formulations are expected to offer significant growth opportunities to manufacturers of water treatment chemicals. The major challenge faced by players is the need for eco-friendly formulations and vulnerability regarding copying of patents.



In terms of value, the corrosion inhibitors segment is projected to account for the largest share of the water treatment chemicals market, by type, during the forecast period.

Corrosion inhibitors is projected to be the largest type segment in water treatment chemicals market.The use of poor quality water in cooling systems and increased water recycling will boost the market for corrosion inhibitors during the forecast period.



In addition, the increasing demand from the oil & gas industry will propel the market for this type of water treatment chemicals.



Industrial is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The demand for water treatment in the industrial sector is increasing due to rapid industrialization in developing countries and substantial growth in several key markets. Every industry consumes water for a variety of applications in include metal & mining, chemical processing, food & beverage, oil & gas, paper & pulp, and power generation that require water treatment chemicals to treat the usage of essential water.



The APAC region leads the water treatment chemicals market in terms of value.



APAC is the fastest-growing region for water treatment chemicals market.The growth in demand for water treatment chemicals in the region can be largely attributed to factors such as high population, increasing industrial growth, and stringent environmental norms.



Moreover, the rising number of end-use industries in the region is also leading to innovations and developments in the field of water treatment chemicals, thereby fueling the growth of the APAC water treatment chemicals market.



In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the water treatment chemicals market, and information was gathered from secondary research to determine and verify the market size of several segments.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 35%, and Tier 3 – 25%

• By Designation: C Level Executives– 35%, Directors – 40%, and Others – 25%

• By Region: APAC – 40%, Europe – 10%, North America – 25%, the Middle East & Africa – 15%, and South America- 10%



Major players operating in the global water treatment chemicals market include BASF SE (Germany), Ecolab Inc. (US), Solenis LLC (US), Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands), Kemira OYJ (Finland), Baker Hughes (US), Lonza (Switzerland), The Dow Chemical Company (US), Snf Floerger (France), and Suez S.A. (France).



Research Coverage:

This report provides detailed segmentation of the water treatment chemicals market based on type and end-use industry.Based on type, the water treatment chemicals market has been segmented into corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, biocides & disinfectants, coagulants & flocculants, chelating agents, anti-foaming agents, ph adjusters and stabilizers, and others.



Based on the end-use industry, the water treatment chemicals market has been segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

From an insight perspective, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses — industry analysis (industry trends), market share ranking of top players, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the water treatment chemicals market; high growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

