The global market for food colors is estimated at USD 4.3 billion in 2021; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% to reach USD 5.4 billion by 2026

The retail food consumption spiked during the COVID-19 lockdowns where the online pictures of the food needed to be appealing for the consumers to purchase them. This drove the demands for quality food colors in the global markets.



The natural colors sub-segment is estimated to hold the largest market share in the by type segment for food colors market.



Natural food colors are gaining increasing traction in the global markets as natural colors not only enhance the food appearance but also provide nutrition s they are extracted from natural sources such as turmeric, saffron, carrot, beets and seed extracts.Chemical-sounding names, such as methylcellulose, carboxymethyl cellulose, and monosodium glutamate, were definitely not desirable.



The most accepted ingredients, according to the survey, include natural flavors, natural colors, flour, vegetable oil, and sugar. Thus, there is a rise in the adoption of food products with natural food colors in the global market.



By application, the food sub-segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in food colors market.



In countries such as US, Germany, UK, China and India the food and beverage sectors are strongly growing sectors with the per capita rate of food consumption constantly rising.The countries also record a steadily growing population which creates higher consumption in the respective countries and regions.



In the near future, the processed food products market is estimated to grow continuously due to factors, such as diet upgrades, resulting from a rise in incomes, as well as growing health. Thus the food segment is estimated to account for larger market share.



The liquid sub-segment of the by form segment is estimated to hold the largest market share of food colors market over the forecast period.

Liquids are the most widely available and preferred form of food coloring due to their convenience in usage and lower cost.They are available in squeeze bottles that allow gradual coloring until the required tone is achieved.



Liquid dyes are the most conventional forms applied in almost all varieties of foods.They are easy to mix and provide color consistency.



Thus they are projected to record the fastest growth in the food colors market.



The dyes sub-segment of by solubility segment is estimated to account the highest market share in the food colors market during the forecast period.

Dyes are manufactured in various forms, such as powders, granules, liquids, or other special-purpose forms.This enables their usage into a wide range of food and beverage applications.



The use of dyes is efficient and effective in food products. Dyes are in powdered form, easy to store and can be traded safely in bulk thus their use is being preferred.



