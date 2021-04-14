New York, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Colon Targeting Drug Delivery Market Report 2020-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06058484/?utm_source=GNW



The colon targeting drug delivery market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.23% over the forecast period.



How this report will benefit you

Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in this sector.



The 232-page this report provides clear detailed insight into the colon targeting drug delivery market. Discover the key trends and development in the market.



This report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect your industry. Access this report today.



By ordering and reading our brand-new report today you stay better informed and ready to act.



Report Scope



• Global colon targeting drug delivery market forecasts from 2020-2030



• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast to 2030 for the global colon targeting drug delivery market by approaches & polymers type:



• By Approaches:



– Primary Approaches for CDDS

– pH Sensitive Polymer Coated Drug Delivery to the Colon

– Delayed (Time Controlled Release System) Release Drug Delivery to Colon

– Microbially Triggered Drug Delivery to Colon



• Prodrug Approach for Drug Delivery to Colon

• Azo-Polymeric Prodrugs

• Polysaccharide Based Delivery Systems



– Newly Developed Approaches for CDDS categorized into:

– Pressure Controlled Drug-Delivery Systems

– Novel Colon Targeted Delivery System (CODESTM)

– Osmotic Controlled Drug Delivery (ORDS-CT)

– Others



• By Polymers:



– Natural Polymers

– Pectin

– Guar gum

– Dextran

– Chitosan

– Amylose

– Chondroitin Sulfate

– Inulin

– Cyclodextrin

– Locust bean gum

– Others



– Synthetic Polymers



This report discusses the market trends and developments of each submarket.



• Our study discusses the selected leading companies that are the major players in the colon targeting drug delivery market:

• Baxter International Inc.

• 3M Health Care

• Bayer AG

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

• GlaxoSmithKline PLC

• Johnson and Johnson

• Novartis AG

• Sanofi SA

• Bausch Health



This study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the global colon targeting drug delivery market. You find data, trends and predictions.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06058484/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________