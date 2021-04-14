Outlook on the Online Food Delivery Global Market to 2028 - Featuring Delivery Hero, Uber EATS and DoorDash Among Others

Dublin, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Online Food Delivery Market: By Type, By Distribution Channel Type, By Region - Market Outlook 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

According to this report, the global online takeaway food market is estimated to be valued at US$ 254 billion in the year 2028, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% in the period 2021 to 2028. Global online takeaway food market is on uptake with slew of favorable market dynamics such as growth in demand from emerging markets, higher internet penetration, increasing urbanization and rise in number of working populations.

Food retailing pattern has changed drastically over the past decade especially with the emergence of online delivery model. It provides consumers with immense choice and convenience. The online takeaway food market primarily operates on two types of business models - "Aggregators" and "New Delivery Players". The market is dominated by the traditional "Aggregators" business model.

Modern delivery options have optimized food delivery process. Food delivery market is in the midst of a dramatic channel migration with emergence of hi-tech delivery options such as Drones, Robots and Parachutes. Another trend witnessed in the industry is that of Virtual kitchens which have been manifesting inevitable rise off late as it builds digital relationship with customers virtually. These centralized off-premise kitchen models enjoys high popularity in Asia and the Middle East. Deliveroo's 'dark kitchens' is a delivery-only kitchen that exist solely in the online space without any traditional shop front.

Online takeaway food market or food-delivery market refer to business of delivering restaurant meals to home. These platforms provide slew of options to customers to order from wide array of restaurants at their fingertips. The market has also gained significant customer traction in past couple of years. Global online takeaway food market primarily operates through two types of online platforms - "Aggregators" and "New Delivery Players". Aggregators is the traditional online takeaway food model accounting for majority of order share. New Delivery Players platform is the new entrant wherein new-delivery players build their own logistics networks, providing delivery for restaurants that do not deliver themselves.

Global online takeaway food market has overcome the slackening faced due to pandemic and has started evolving at a steady pace again. With rise in number of millennials jumping in the online food ordering bandwagon coupled with proliferation of smartphone users and internet penetration, the market is expected to witness double digit growth rate. Furthermore, other factors such as growing disposable income, increasing urbanization and rise in number of working populations are growth enablers of online takeaway food market. However, the market faces several challenges such as stringent regulatory compliance related to food industry especially in developed nations, Covid-19 outbreak, lack of loyal customers, and competition with offline food order and logistics dilemma.

The report "Global Online Food Delivery Market [By Type - Restaurant-to-Consumer & Platform-to-Consumer; By Delivery Model - Traditional Delivery Model, Aggregators & New Delivery Model; By Distribution Channel Type - Websites/Desktop & Mobile Applications; By Region- North America (The US & Canada), Europe (The UK, France & Germany), Asia Pacific (China & India) & Latin America (Brazil)] Market Outlook 2028" provides an in-depth analysis of the current scenario, detailed market outlook of the global online takeaway food market. The market is segmented by type, delivery model, and distribution channel and payment method. Future forecasts of online takeaway food delivery market overall and across various regional markets have been provided in the report till 2028. Furthermore, major industry players have been prudently analysed in the competitive landscape section of the report in order to provide key comparative insights.

Major industry players operating in the global online takeaway food market include Just Eat Takeaway, Delivery Hero SE, Uber EATS (Uber Technologies Inc.), DoorDash Inc., Deliveroo, Postmates, Zomato, among others. These players are profiled herein based on attributes such as business overview, product segments and financial analysis. It also compiles performance comparison of aforementioned companies and other leading companies in the segment based on various parameters in the competitive landscape section. In totality, the report provides detailed market analysis, with relevant forecasted data supported by key market dynamics. This information will be helpful in evaluating opportunities in global online takeaway food market.

