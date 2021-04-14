Global Virtual Events Market Report 2021-2025 Featuring Zoom, Adobe, Avaya, Aventri, Cisco Systems, Cvent, Huawei, IBM, Microsoft, Ungerboeck

Dublin, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Virtual Events Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The virtual events market is poised to grow by $269.20 bn during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 33% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the rise in number of corporate events and increasing need to improve competitive responsiveness.

The report on virtual events market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The virtual events market analysis includes application segment and geographical landscapes.

This study identifies the growing prominence of social networking sites as one of the prime reasons driving the virtual events market growth during the next few years.

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading virtual events market vendors that include Adobe Inc., Avaya Holdings Corp., Aventri Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Cvent Inc., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Ungerboeck, and Zoom Video Communications Inc..

Also, the virtual events market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers.

The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

UC and C and video conferencing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Web conferencing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Market segmentation by end-users

Virtual events for educational institutions

Virtual events for trade shows

Virtual events for enterprises

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Adobe Inc.

Avaya Holdings Corp.

Aventri Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Cvent Inc.

Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Ungerboeck

Zoom Video Communications Inc.

