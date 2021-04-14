Outlook on the Semiconductor Etch and Deposition Global Market to 2026 - Insights, COVID-19 Impact, Competition and Forecasts

Dublin, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Semiconductor Etch and Deposition Market - Analysis By Equipment Type, Application, By Region, By Country (2021 Edition): Market Insights, Covid-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Semiconductor Etch and Deposition Market, valued at USD 30278.72 Million in the year 2020 has been witnessing unprecedented growth in the last few years on the back of Increasing growth of semiconductor equipment industry, Increasing in investment in wafer industry is one of the major reasons behind the increasing Semiconductor Etch and Deposition market globally. Additionally, Growing demand from consumer electronics, Increasing demand for silicon wafer will drive the Semiconductor Etch and Deposition market value in the near future.



Among the Equipment Type in the Semiconductor Etch and Deposition market (Etching Equipment and Deposition Equipment), Etching Equipment is large segment globally and is expected to grow steadily in the forecast period. The need of etching in semiconductor devices will drive the market.



Among the Application of the Semiconductor Etch and Deposition market (Logic and Memory, MEMS, Power Device and Others), Logic and Memory holds large share in market globally and is expected to keep growing in the forecast period. It is one of the largest application of Semiconductor Etch and Deposition due to the high demand of logic and memory devices in electronic devices, the rising adoption of IoT and digitalization will keep driving the market in future.



The APAC is expected to lead the global market throughout the forecasted period. The adoption of new technologies and increasing demand of consumer electronics in APAC countries and presence of leading Semiconductor Etch and Deposition companies, is expected to infuse market growth tremendously.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Semiconductor Etch and Deposition market by Value.

The report analyses the Semiconductor Etch and Deposition Market by the Equipment Type (Etching Equipment and Deposition Equipment).

The report analyses the Semiconductor Etch and Deposition Market by the Application (Logic and Memory, MEMS, Power Device and Others)

The Global Semiconductor Etch and Deposition Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific) and By Country (United States, Brazil, Canada, Germany, France, United Kingdom, China, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan).

The attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Equipment Type and By Appliation. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include LAM Research, Tokyo Electron Limited, ASM International, Applied Materials, Plasma-Therm, Panasonic Corporation, Hitachi High-Tech Corporation, KLA Corporation, Oxford Instruments and ULVAC

The report analyses the impact of Covid-19 on Semiconductor Etch and Deposition market.

The report presents the analysis of Semiconductor Etch and Deposition market for the historical period of 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology and Executive Summary

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Global Semiconductor Etch and Deposition Market: Product Outlook



4. Global Semiconductor Etch and Deposition Market: Sizing and Forecast

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2016-2026

4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Semiconductor Etch and Deposition Market

4.3 Global Economic and Industrial Statistics



5. Global Semiconductor Etch and Deposition Market Segmentation - By Equipment Type, By Application

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Semiconductor Etch and Deposition Market: By Equipment Type

5.1.1 Etching Equipment n Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.1.2 Deposition Equipment n Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Semiconductor Etch and Deposition Market: By Application

5.2.1 Logic and Memory n Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.2.2 MEMS n Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.2.3 Power Device n Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.2.4 Others n Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)



6. Global Semiconductor Etch and Deposition Market: Regional Analysis

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Semiconductor Etch and Deposition Market: By Region



7. America Semiconductor Etch and Deposition Market: Segmentation by Equipment Type, By Application (2016-2026)

7.1 America Semiconductor Etch and Deposition Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026), By Value

7.2 Americas Economic and Industrial Statistics

7.3 Americas Semiconductor Etch and Deposition Market- Prominent Companies

7.4 Market Segmentation by Equipment Type (Etching Equipment and Deposition Equipment)

7.5 Market Segmentation by Application (Logic and Memory, MEMS, Power Device and Others)

7.6 America Semiconductor Etch and Deposition Market: Country Analysis

7.7 Market Opportunity Chart of America Semiconductor Etch and Deposition Market - By Country, By Value, 2026

7.8 Competitive Scenario of America Semiconductor Etch and Deposition Market: By Country

7.9 United States Semiconductor Etch and Deposition Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026), By Value

7.10 United States Economic and Industrial Statistics

7.11 United States Semiconductor Etch and Deposition Market Segmentation - By Equipment Type, By Application

7.12 Canada Semiconductor Etch and Deposition Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026), By Value

7.13 Canada Economic and Industrial Statistics

7.14 Canada Semiconductor Etch and Deposition Market Segmentation - By Equipment Type, By Application

7.15 Brazil Semiconductor Etch and Deposition Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026), By Value

7.16 Brazil Economic and Industrial Statistics

7.17 Brazil Semiconductor Etch and Deposition Market Segmentation - By Equipment Type, By Application



8. Europe Semiconductor Etch and Deposition Market: Segmentation by Equipment Type, By Application (2016-2026)

8.1 Europe Semiconductor Etch and Deposition Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026), By Value

8.2 Europe Economic and Industrial Statistics

8.3 Europe Semiconductor Etch and Deposition Marketn Prominent Companies

8.4 Market Segmentation by Equipment Type (Etching Equipment and Deposition Equipment)

8.5 Market Segmentation by Application (Logic and Memory, MEMS, Power Device and Others)

8.6 Europe Semiconductor Etch and Deposition Market: Country Analysis

8.7 Market Opportunity Chart of Europe Semiconductor Etch and Deposition Market - By Country, By Value, 2026

8.8 Competitive Scenario of Europe Semiconductor Etch and Deposition Market: By Country

8.9 Germany Semiconductor Etch and Deposition Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026), By Value

8.10 Germany Economic and Industrial Statistics

8.11 Germany Semiconductor Etch and Deposition Market Segmentation - By Equipment Type, By Application

8.12 United Kingdom Semiconductor Etch and Deposition Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026), By Value

8.13 United Kingdom Economic and Industrial Statistics

8.14 United Kingdom Semiconductor Etch and Deposition Market Segmentation - By Equipment Type, By Application

8.15 France Semiconductor Etch and Deposition Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026), By Value

8.16 France Economic and Industrial Statistics

8.17 France Semiconductor Etch and Deposition Market Segmentation - By Equipment Type, By Application



9. Asia Pacific Semiconductor Etch and Deposition Market: Segmentation by Equipment Type, By Application (2016-2026)

9.1 Asia Pacific Semiconductor Etch and Deposition Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026), By Value

9.2 Asia Pacific Economic and Industrial Statistics

9.3 Asia Pacific Semiconductor Etch and Deposition Market - Prominent Companies

9.4 Market Segmentation by Equipment Type (Etching Equipment and Deposition Equipment)

9.5 Market Segmentation by Application (Logic and Memory, MEMS, Power Device and Others)

9.6 Asia Pacific Semiconductor Etch and Deposition Market: Country Analysis

9.7 Market Opportunity Chart of Asia Pacific Semiconductor Etch and Deposition Market - By Country, By Value, 2026

9.8 Competitive Scenario of Asia Pacific Semiconductor Etch and Deposition Market: By Country

9.9 China Semiconductor Etch and Deposition Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026), By Value

9.10 China Economic and Industrial Statistics

9.11 China Semiconductor Etch and Deposition Market Segmentation - By Equipment Type, By Application

9.12 Japan Semiconductor Etch and Deposition Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026), By Value

9.13 Japan Economic and Industrial Statistics

9.14 Japan Semiconductor Etch and Deposition Market Segmentation - By Equipment Type, By Application

9.15 South Korea Semiconductor Etch and Deposition Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026), By Value

9.16 South Korea Economic and Industrial Statistics

9.17 South Korea Semiconductor Etch and Deposition Market Segmentation by Equipment Type, By Application

9.18 Taiwan Semiconductor Etch and Deposition Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026), By Value

9.19 Taiwan Economic and Industrial Statistics

9.20 Taiwan Semiconductor Etch and Deposition Market Segmentation - By Equipment Type, By Application



10. Global Semiconductor Etch and Deposition Market Dynamics

10.1 Drivers

10.2 Restraints

10.3 Trends



11. Market Attractiveness

11.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Semiconductor Etch and Deposition Market - By Equipment Type, 2026

11.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Semiconductor Etch and Deposition Market - By Application, 2026

11.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Semiconductor Etch and Deposition Market - by Region, 2026



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

12.2 Market Share Analysis



13. Company Analysis

13.1 Lam Research

13.2 Tokyo Electron Limited

13.3 Applied Materials

13.4 Plasma-Therm

13.5 ASM International

13.6 Panasonic Corporation

13.7 Hitachi High-Tech Corporation

13.8 KLA Corporation

13.9 Oxford Instruments

13.10 ULVAC



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9i1x7e