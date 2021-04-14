New York, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market Report 2020-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06058471/?utm_source=GNW



Market Dynamics

• Continuing expansion of biopharmaceutical manufacturing capacity by CDMOs/CMOs

• Increasing outsourcing of biopharmaceuticals-related manufacturing activities

• Increasing demand for fill-finish services in biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market

• Increasing productivity and efficiency of biopharmaceuticals manufacturing processes

• Uptake of single-use production systems by the biopharmaceutical manufacturing industry

• Asia emerging as hot destination for biopharmaceutical manufacturing

• Increasing confidence of pharmaceutical industry in CDMOs capabilities

• High level of outsourcing of manufacturing newly approved drugs by smaller biotech companies is fueling the growth of biopharma-specific CMOs/CDMOs

• Higher acceptance and success of biopharmaceutical products in the market provides tremendous opportunities to biopharmaceuticals contract manufacturers

• Increasing shortage of skilled workforce in the biopharmaceutical industry

• Expensive manufacturing equipment requirements and complex processes raise barriers to entry, which is limiting market growth

• Complicated and stringent regulatory requirements hinder market growth



Market Segmentation 2020-2030

Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market is segmented on the Service, Product, and Regional basis.



Service



• Process Development

– Downstream

– Upstream



• Fill & Finish Operations

• Analytical & Quality Control Studies

• Packaging



Product



• Biologics

– Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbs)

– Recombinant Proteins

– Vaccines

– Insulin



• Biosimilars



Regional Breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:



• North America

– U.S.

– Canada



• Europe

– UK

– France

– Germany

– Russia

– Rest of Europe



• Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Southeast Asia

– Rest of Asia Pacific



• Latin America

– Brazil

– Argentina

– Rest of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa

– GCC

– South Africa

– Rest of Middle East

