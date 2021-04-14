New York, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market Report 2020-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06058471/?utm_source=GNW
Market Dynamics
• Continuing expansion of biopharmaceutical manufacturing capacity by CDMOs/CMOs
• Increasing outsourcing of biopharmaceuticals-related manufacturing activities
• Increasing demand for fill-finish services in biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market
• Increasing productivity and efficiency of biopharmaceuticals manufacturing processes
• Uptake of single-use production systems by the biopharmaceutical manufacturing industry
• Asia emerging as hot destination for biopharmaceutical manufacturing
• Increasing confidence of pharmaceutical industry in CDMOs capabilities
• High level of outsourcing of manufacturing newly approved drugs by smaller biotech companies is fueling the growth of biopharma-specific CMOs/CDMOs
• Higher acceptance and success of biopharmaceutical products in the market provides tremendous opportunities to biopharmaceuticals contract manufacturers
• Increasing shortage of skilled workforce in the biopharmaceutical industry
• Expensive manufacturing equipment requirements and complex processes raise barriers to entry, which is limiting market growth
• Complicated and stringent regulatory requirements hinder market growth
Market Segmentation 2020-2030
Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market is segmented on the Service, Product, and Regional basis.
Service
• Process Development
– Downstream
– Upstream
• Fill & Finish Operations
• Analytical & Quality Control Studies
• Packaging
Product
• Biologics
– Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbs)
– Recombinant Proteins
– Vaccines
– Insulin
• Biosimilars
Regional Breakdown
Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:
• North America
– U.S.
– Canada
• Europe
– UK
– France
– Germany
– Russia
– Rest of Europe
• Asia-Pacific
– China
– Japan
– India
– Southeast Asia
– Rest of Asia Pacific
• Latin America
– Brazil
– Argentina
– Rest of Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
– GCC
– South Africa
– Rest of Middle East
