New York, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Biological Drug API Manufacturing Services Market Report 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06058469/?utm_source=GNW



Biological Drug API Manufacturing Services Set to Witness Significant Growth Over Next 10 Years

The opportunity to become a market leader in the rapidly growing biosimilar industry has spurred many companies to invest in biosimilar development, either directly or through a partnership with a more experienced CMO. Currently, in 2020, there are over 55 approved biosimilars in the EU and the market for these products is expected to grow rapidly in the coming 10 years. Demand for lower-cost biological therapies in developed and emerging markets, as well as patent expires for blockbuster biologics, will drive investment in biosimilar development. CMOs that can offer expertise and biomanufacturing capacity will benefit from contracts with biosimilar developers, such as small molecule generic drug manufacturers, as well as emerging biosimilar manufacturers looking to launch their follow-on biologics in developed markets.



U.S. Holds the Maximum Market Share in Global Biological Drug API Manufacturing Services Market

The US is the global leader of the biological drug API manufacturing service market and this is no surprise as it also has the highest level of demand worldwide for pharmaceuticals, including outsourced API manufacturing. Per person, the US spends around one thousand dollars a year on pharmaceuticals, higher than any other country in the world. Additionally, pharmaceuticals cost more in the US, with some drugs being twice the price they are in the UK and Canada. This is because the US government does not regulate its pharma prices. Furthermore, the opaque US health system makes it hard to draw drug-by-drug comparisons with prices abroad. The majority of the leading biotech CMOs have facilities in the United States, which provide APIs domestically. In 2020, US market accounted for US$ xx million, or over 90%, of the North American biological drug API manufacturing services revenues. Emerging markets are no longer as cheap as they used to be and additionally, emerging markets do not always meet quality standards. This deficiency in standards and rise in costs because of the demands for compliance to standards has increased the demand in the US market. Local manufacturers can also provide products more conveniently, as there are less communication or timing issues.



By Manufacturing Type

• Outsourced

• In-house



By Expression Platform

• Mammalian Cell Cultures

• Microbial Fermentations

• Others



By Application

• Vaccines

• MABs

• Insulin Analogues

• Interferon Therapies

• Human Growth Hormones

• Other Therapeutic Areas



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 5 regional and 22 leading national markets:



By Region



• North America

– U.S.

– Canada



• Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Italy

– Spain

– Russia

– Switzerland

– Netherlands

– Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Singapore

– Rest of Asia Pacific



• Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Colombia

– Argentina

– Rest of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa

– GCC

– South Africa

– Rest of Middle East & Africa



• Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market– including company profiles for 10 of the major companies involved in the Biological Drug API Manufacturing Services Market. Some of the company’s profiled in this report include Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Samsung Biologics, AbbVie, GSK Biopharmaceuticals, Lonza Group Ltd., NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS, Boehringer, Patheon N.V., Cytovance Biologics, and Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies.



