Biobanking Market Report 2021-2031

• High Potential of Stem Cell Therapeutics in Unmet Clinical Needs

• Importance of Networking & Exchange Between Biobanks

• Growing Demand for Biobanked Samples for Preclinical Research

• Options for Adult Stem Cell Banking Mean an Increasing Target Population for Private Stem Cell Banks

• Even with Government Funding, Biobanks Must Become Self Sufficient to Thrive Long-Term

• Public Concerns Over Confidentiality and Security Threaten Availability of Donors



Which Factors are Fueling Biobanking Industry Growth?

• Rising R&D Expenditure

• Growing Chronic Disease Burden

• Biobanks Are Critical for Cancer Research

• Government Funding to Fuel Market Growth



Which Factors are Restraining Growth?

• Legal & Ethical Challenges in Biobanking

• Lack of Standardization of Approval Required

• Issues in Developing Biobanks & Using Stored Specimens



Biobank Type

• Standalone

• Partnership



Application

• Research

• Therapeutics



Sample Type

• Bio-fluids

• Human Tissue/Tumor Cells

• Stem Cells

• DNA/RNA

• Other Sample Types



Ownership

• National/ Regional

• Universities

• Non-Profit

• Private



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 5 regional and 13 leading national markets:



By Region



• North America:

• U.S.

• Canada



• Europe:

• Germany

• France

• UK

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Denmark

• Finland

• Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific:

• China

• Japan

• India

• Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market– including company profiles for 10 of the major companies involved in the Biobanking Market. Some of the companies profiled in this report include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck & Co., QIAGEN, Danaher, STEMCELL Technologies Inc., BioLifeSolutions Inc., BioCision, VWR International, LLC., Hamilton Company, and Becton, Dickinson, and Company (BD).



Key Questions Answered by this Report:

• What is the current size of the overall global Biobanking market? How much will this market be worth from 2021 to 2031?

• What are the main drivers and restraints that will shape the overall biobanking market over the next ten years?

• What are the main segments within the overall Biobanking market? How much will each of these segments be worth for the period 2021 to 2031? How will the composition of the market change during that time, and why?

• What factors will affect that industry and market over the next ten years?

• What are the largest national markets for the world Biobanking? What is their current status and how will they develop over the next ten years? What are their revenue potentials to 2031?

• How will market shares of the leading national markets change by 2031, and which geographical region will lead the market in 2031?

• Which are the leading companies and what are their activities, results, developments, and prospects?

• What are the main trends that will affect the world Biobanking market between 2021 and 2031?

• What are the main strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats for the market?

• How will the global Biobanking market evolve over the forecasted period, 2021 to 2031?

• How will market shares of prominent national markets change from 2021, and which countries will lead the market in 2031, achieving highest revenues and fastest growth?



