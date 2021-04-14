Insights on the AC Electronically Commutated Centrifugal Fans Global Market to 2027 - by Diameter Size and Application

Dublin, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AC Electronically Commutated Centrifugal Fans Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Diameter Size and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report the global AC electronically commutated centrifugal fans market was valued at US$ 1,300.78 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1,687.70 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2020-2027. The report highlights key driving factors and prominent market players along with their developments in the market.



The electronically commutated (EC) technology combines both AC and DC voltages, bringing the most excellent outcome. The EC runs on a DC voltage with a single-phase 230 V or three-phase 400 V AC supply. The non-rotating part of EC motors is extended to make room for an electronic printed circuit board (PCB), which includes power AC to DC transformation and controls. The EC electronics are different from frequency inverters, and they decide how the stator's motor phases are supplied with current (commutation), depending on the position, rotation direction, and default. For many years, EC motors (ECMs) needed individual DC power supply, leading to additional cost and complexity in applications. EC fans that could operate directly from AC mains incorporated with electronics became obtainable in the early 2000s. The electronics in EC fans transformed AC to DC, accomplished the commutation, and operated the fan speed by controlling the motor's power, generally with pulse-width modulation (PWM).



The COVID-19 outbreak was first reported in Wuhan (China) in December 2019. Lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdown measures implemented to mitigate the spread of infection are restricting supplies of products in electronics and semiconductor industry. This represents a significant loss for AC electronically commutated (EC) centrifugal fans players.



Delta Electronics, Rosenberg Ventilatoren GmbH, ZIEHL-ABEGG, Ebm Papst, Hidria d.o.o, Simx Limited, Oriental Motor USA Corporation, Regal Beloit Corporation, PBM Motor and Fan (Suzhou) Co. Ltd., and Continental Fan Manufacturing Inc. are among the well-established players operating in the global AC electronically commutated (EC) fans market.



Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global AC Electronically Commutated (EC) Centrifugal Fans Market

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global AC Electronically Commutated (EC) Centrifugal Fans Market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 AC Electronically Commutated (EC) Centrifugal Fans Market, by Diameter Size

1.3.2 AC Electronically Commutated (EC) Centrifugal Fans Market, by Application

1.3.3 AC Electronically Commutated (EC) Centrifugal Fans Market, by Geography



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. AC Electronically Commutated (EC) Centrifugal Fans Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 Asia Pacific

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa

4.2.5 South America

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion



5. AC EC (EC) Centrifugal Fans Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Demand of Electronically Commutated Fans

5.1.2 Increasing Inclination toward Power Savings

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Rising Use of Smart Synchronous Permanent Magnet Motors

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Rise in Sales of Consumer Goods

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Surging Technological Advancements

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. AC Electronically Commutated (EC) Centrifugal Fans- Global Market Analysis

6.1 Global AC Electronically Commutated (EC) Centrifugal Fans Market Overview

6.2 Global AC Electronically Commutated (EC) Centrifugal Fans Market Forecast And Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning



7. Global AC Electronically Commutated (EC) Centrifugal Fans Market Analysis - By Diameter size

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global AC Electronically Commutated (EC) Centrifugal Fans Market Breakdown, by Diameter size, 2019 & 2027

7.3 Below 250 mm

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Global Below 250 mm AC Electronically Commutated (EC) Centrifugal Fans Market Revenue Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.4-400 mm

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Global 251-400 mm AC Electronically Commutated (EC) Centrifugal Fans Market Revenue Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.5-550 mm

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Global 401-550 mm AC Electronically Commutated (EC) Centrifugal Fans Market Revenue Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.6-700 mm

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Global 551-700 mm AC Electronically Commutated (EC) Centrifugal Fans Market Revenue Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)



8. Global AC Electronically Commutated (EC) Centrifugal Fans Market Analysis - By Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global AC Electronically Commutated (EC) Centrifugal Fans Market Breakdown, by Application, 2019 & 2027

8.3 Air Conditioners

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Global Air Conditioners Market Revenue Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.4 Refrigerators

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Global Refrigerators Market, Revenue Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.5 Ventilation Systems

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Global Ventilation Systems Market, Revenue Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.6 Electronic Cabinets

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Global Electronic Cabinets Market, Revenue Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.7 Others

8.7.1 Overview

8.7.2 Global Others Applications Market, Revenue Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)



9. AC Electronically Commutated (EC) Centrifugal Fans Market - Geographic Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 North America: AC Electronically Commutated (EC) Centrifugal Fans Market

9.3 Europe: AC Electronically Commutated (EC) Centrifugal Fans Market

9.4 APAC: AC Electronically Commutated (EC) Centrifugal Fans Market

9.5 MEA: AC Electronically Commutated (EC) Centrifugal Fans Market

9.6 SAM: AC Electronically Commutated (EC) Centrifugal Fans Market

10. AC Electronically Commutated (EC) Centrifugal Fans Market- COVID-19 Impact Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.5 Middle East and Africa

10.6 South America



11. Industry Landscape

11.1 Merger and Acquisition

11.2 New Development

11.3 Others



12. Company Profiles

12.1 Delta Electronics

12.1.1 Key Facts

12.1.2 Business Description

12.1.3 Products and Services

12.1.4 Financial Overview

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.2 Rosenberg Ventilatoren GmbH

12.2.1 Key Facts

12.2.2 Business Description

12.2.3 Products and Services

12.2.4 Financial Overview

12.2.5 SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Key Developments

12.3 ZIEHL-ABEGG

12.3.1 Key Facts

12.3.2 Business Description

12.3.3 Products and Services

12.3.4 Financial Overview

12.3.5 SWOT Analysis

12.4 Ebm Papst

12.4.1 Key Facts

12.4.2 Business Description

12.4.3 Products and Services

12.4.4 Financial Overview

12.4.5 SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Key Developments

12.5 Hidria d.o.o

12.5.1 Key Facts

12.5.2 Business Description

12.5.3 Products and Services

12.5.4 Financial Overview

12.5.5 SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Key Developments

12.6 Simx Limited

12.6.1 Key Facts

12.6.2 Business Description

12.6.3 Products and Services

12.6.4 Financial Overview

12.6.5 SWOT Analysis

12.7 Oriental Motor USA Corporation

12.7.1 Key Facts

12.7.2 Business Description

12.7.3 Products and Services

12.7.4 Financial Overview

12.7.5 SWOT Analysis

12.8 Regal Beloit Corporation

12.8.1 Key Facts

12.8.2 Business Description

12.8.3 Products and Services

12.8.4 Financial Overview

12.8.5 SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Key Developments

12.9 PBM Motor and Fan (Suzhou) Co. Ltd.

12.9.1 Key Facts

12.9.2 Business Description

12.9.3 Products and Services

12.9.4 Financial Overview

12.9.5 SWOT Analysis

12.10 Continental Fan Manufacturing Inc.

12.10.1 Key Facts

12.10.2 Business Description

12.10.3 Products And Services

12.10.4 Financial Overview

12.10.5 SWOT Analysis



13. Appendix

13.1 About the Publisher

13.2 Glossary



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jj3rvt