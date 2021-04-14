Insights on the Automatic Door Sensors Global Market to 2027 - Several Benefits Offered by Automatic Door Sensors is Driving Growth

Dublin, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automatic Door Sensors Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type; Application, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to this report the global automatic door sensors market was valued at US$ 1,257.23 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1,857.27 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights key factors driving the market growth, and prominent players with their developments in the market.
The automatic doors are used in commercial premises such as theaters, hotels, shopping malls, commercial buildings, hospitals, and offices. The automatic door system is built using different sensors such as radar sensors, PIR sensors, infrared sensors, and laser sensors for number of commercial buildings. Retail outlets, sanitary, banks, and restaurants are other commercial places where automatic door systems are used. With increasing construction of above-mentioned areas, automatic door systems are installed at indoor zoning, entry doors, and restricted access areas. With rising footfall in retail outlets, offices, and banks, the need for safety and comfort of individuals is increasing, which, in turn is propelling the adoption of automatic door systems.
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Automatic Door Sensors Market
The COVID-19 pandemic has shaken several industries. The increasing spread of the virus has urged governments worldwide to impose strict restrictions on vehicles and human's movement. Due to travel bans, mass lockdowns, and business shutdowns, the pandemic has affected economies and industries in various countries. The lockdown imposition has resulted in lesser production of commodities, goods, and services. Manufacturing, automotive, semiconductor and electronics, oil & gas, mining, aviation, and other industries have witnessed a decline in their operations due to the temporary shutdown of activities. The automatic door sensors market players also experienced a slowdown in the volumes because the manufacturing facilities were operating with a limited workforce. This has had a negative impact on the market. Additionally, temporary closure has also resulted in reduced procurement of automatic door sensors among industries during the first quarter of 2020. The COVID-19 might have its impact in the first six months of 2021 as well.
The global automatic door sensors market has been segmented as follows:
Automatic Door Sensors Market - by Type
- Microwave Sensors
- Infrared Sensors
- Laser Sensors
- Others
Automatic Door Sensors Market - by Application
- Residential
- Commercial
- Industrial
- Others
Automatic Door Sensors Market - by Region
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- UK
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- Australia
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
- South America (SAM)
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of SAM
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Key Takeaways
3. Research Methodology
3.1 Coverage
3.2 Secondary Research
3.3 Primary Research
4. Automatic Door Sensors Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis
4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis
4.2.3 Asia-Pacific - PEST Analysis
4.2.4 Middle East and Africa - PEST Analysis
4.2.5 South America - PEST Analysis
4.3 Ecosystem Analysis
4.4 Expert Opinion
5. Automatic Door Sensors Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Several Benefits Offered by Automatic Door Sensors
5.1.2 Growing Demand from End Use Industries
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 High Installation and Maintenance Cost
5.3 Market Opportunity
5.3.1 Growth Opportunities Due to COVID-19
5.4 Market Trend
5.4.1 Growing Popularity of Smart Airports and Airport Development Activities
5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints
6. Automatic Door Sensors- Global Market Analysis
6.1 Automatic Door Sensors Market Global Overview
6.2 Automatic Door Sensors Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
6.3 Market Positioning - Global Market Players Ranking
7. Automatic Door Sensors Market Analysis - By Type
7.1 Overview
7.2 Automatic Door Sensors Market, By Type (2019 and 2027)
7.3 Microwave Sensors
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Microwave Sensors: Automatic Door Sensors Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
7.4 Infrared Sensors
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Infrared Sensors: Automatic Door Sensors Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
7.5 Laser Sensors
7.5.1 Overview
7.5.2 Laser Sensors: Automatic Door Sensors Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
7.6 Others
7.6.1 Overview
7.6.2 Others: Automatic Door Sensors Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
8. Automatic Door Sensors Market Analysis 2027- By Application
8.1 Overview
8.2 Automatic Door Sensors Market Breakdown, By Application, 2019 and 2027
8.3 Residential
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Residential Market Forecast and Analysis
8.4 Commercial
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Commercial Market Forecast and Analysis
8.5 Industrial
8.5.1 Overview
8.5.2 Industrial Market Forecast and Analysis
8.6 Others
8.6.1 Overview
8.6.2 Others Market Forecast and Analysis
9. Automatic Door Sensors Market - Geographic Analysis
9.1 Overview
9.2 North America: Automatic Door Sensors Market
9.3 Europe: Automatic Door Sensors Market
9.4 APAC: Automatic Door Sensors Market
9.5 MEA: Automatic Door Sensors Market
9.6 SAM: Automatic Door Sensors Market
10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.1 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Automatic Door Sensors Market
10.1.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.1.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.1.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.1.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.1.5 South America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
11. Industry Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Market Initiative
12. Company Profiles
12.1 BEA
12.1.1 Key Facts
12.1.2 Business Description
12.1.3 Products and Services
12.1.4 Financial Overview
12.1.5 SWOT Analysis
12.1.6 Key Developments
12.2 BBC Bircher AG
12.2.1 Key Facts
12.2.2 Business Description
12.2.3 Products and Services
12.2.4 Financial Overview
12.2.5 SWOT Analysis
12.2.6 Key Developments
12.3 GEZE GmbH
12.3.1 Key Facts
12.3.2 Business Description
12.3.3 Products and Services
12.3.4 Financial Overview
12.3.5 SWOT Analysis
12.3.6 Key Developments
12.4 Hotron Ltd
12.4.1 Key Facts
12.4.2 Business Description
12.4.3 Products and Services
12.4.4 Financial Overview
12.4.5 SWOT Analysis
12.4.6 Key Developments
12.5 MS Sedco
12.5.1 Key Facts
12.5.2 Business Description
12.5.3 Products and Services
12.5.4 Financial Overview
12.5.5 SWOT Analysis
12.5.6 Key Developments
12.6 OPTEX Inc.
12.6.1 Key Facts
12.6.2 Business Description
12.6.3 Products and Services
12.6.4 Financial Overview
12.6.5 SWOT Analysis
12.6.6 Key Developments
12.7 Pepperl+Fuchs
12.7.1 Key Facts
12.7.2 Business Description
12.7.3 Products and Services
12.7.4 Financial Overview
12.7.5 SWOT Analysis
12.7.6 Key Developments
12.8 Nabtesco Corporation
12.8.1 Key Facts
12.8.2 Business Description
12.8.3 Products and Services
12.8.4 Financial Overview
12.8.5 SWOT Analysis
12.8.6 Key Developments
12.9 Ningbo Eimage Studio Equipment Co., Ltd
12.9.1 Key Facts
12.9.2 Business Description
12.9.3 Products and Services
12.9.4 Financial Overview
12.9.5 SWOT Analysis
12.9.6 Key Developments
12.10 TORMAX USA Inc.
12.10.1 Key Facts
12.10.2 Business Description
12.10.3 Products and Services
12.10.4 Financial Overview
12.10.5 SWOT Analysis
12.10.6 Key Developments
13. Appendix
13.1 About the Publisher
13.2 Word Index
