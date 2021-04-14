Worldwide Multiple Sclerosis Therapeutics Industry to 2027 - by Drug Class, Route of Administration, and Distribution Channel and Geography

Dublin, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Multiple Sclerosis Therapeutics Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Drug Class, Route of Administration, and Distribution Channel, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report the global multiple sclerosis therapeutics market is expected to reach US$ 39,223.59 million by 2027 from US$ 24,026.90 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the market, and drivers and hindrances pertaining to the market growth.



Based on drug class, the market is segmented into immunosuppressant and immunomodulators. In 2019, the immunomodulators segment accounted for larger share of the market. Growth of this segment is attributed to launch of new generic drugs and increase in adoption of immunomodulators in multiple sclerosis (MS) treatment. The immunosuppressant segment is likely to register higher CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on route of administration, the multiple sclerosis therapeutics market is segmented into injectable and oral. The injectable segment held larger share of the market in 2019, and same segment is anticipated to register higher CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on distribution channel, the multiple sclerosis therapeutics market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and e-commerce. The hospital pharmacies segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and the e-commerce segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



COVID-19 pandemic has become the most significant challenge across the world. This would be difficult, especially for developing countries across the globe, as it may lead to reduction in imports due to disruptions in global trade. Till date, no definitive treatment against COVID-19 has been established. Patients with severe health conditions, such as neurological diseases, are witnessing delays in treatment. Supply chain disruptions associated with this pandemic situation would ultimately affect the sales of products for a short period. However, the supply of MS drugs has been continuous in the pandemic as pharmacies are allowed to stay open during the lockdown. Several companies are cutting their clinical trial activities and delaying product launches in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. For instance, Bristol-Myers Squibb delayed the launch of its multiple-sclerosis drug Zeposia (ozanimod) due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Merck & Co., Inc.; Novartis AG; Bayer AG; Sanofi; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Horizon Therapeutics plc.; Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and Biogen are among the leading companies operating in the multiple sclerosis therapeutics market.



The report segments global multiple sclerosis therapeutics market as follows:



By Drug Class

Immunosuppressant

Immunomodulators

By Route of Administration

Injectable

Oral

By Distribution Channels

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

E-Commerce

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

UK

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China

India

South Korea

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America (SAM)

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Global Multiple Sclerosis Therapeutics Market - By Drug Class

1.3.2 Global Multiple Sclerosis Therapeutics Market - By Route Of Administration

1.3.3 Global Multiple Sclerosis Therapeutics Market - By Distribution Channel

1.3.4 Global Multiple Sclerosis Therapeutics Market - By Geography



2. Multiple Sclerosis Therapeutics Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Global Multiple Sclerosis Therapeutics- Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa (MEA) - PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America (SCAM) - PEST Analysis

4.1 Expert Opinions



5. Multiple Sclerosis Therapeutics Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Prevalence of Multiple Sclerosis (MS)

5.1.2 Rising Funding for Multiple Sclerosis Research

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 High Cost of Multiple Sclerosis Treatment

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Increasing Awareness About Multiple Sclerosis

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Development and Launch of Innovative Products

5.5 Impact analysis



6. Multiple Sclerosis Therapeutics Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Multiple Sclerosis Therapeutics Market Revenue Forecast And Analysis

6.2 Global Multiple Sclerosis Therapeutics Market, By Geography - Forecast And Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players



7. Multiple Sclerosis Therapeutics Market Analysis - By Drug Class

7.1 Overview

7.2 Multiple Sclerosis Therapeutics Market Revenue Share, by Drug Class (2019 and 2027)

7.3 Immunosuppressant

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Immunosuppressant: Multiple Sclerosis Therapeutics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4 Immunomodulators

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Immunomodulators: Multiple Sclerosis Therapeutics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



8. Multiple Sclerosis Therapeutics Market Analysis - By Route of Administration

8.1 Overview

8.2 Multiple Sclerosis Therapeutics Market Revenue Share, by Route of Administration (2019 and 2027)

8.3 Injectable

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Injectable: Multiple Sclerosis Therapeutics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4 Oral

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Oral: Multiple Sclerosis Therapeutics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



9. Multiple Sclerosis Therapeutics Market Analysis - By Distribution Channel

9.1 Overview

9.2 Multiple Sclerosis Therapeutics Market Share, by Distribution Channel, 2019 and 2027

9.3 Hospital Pharmacies

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Hospital Pharmacies: Multiple Sclerosis Therapeutics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.4 Retail Pharmacies

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Retail Pharmacies: Multiple Sclerosis Therapeutics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.5 E-Commerce

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 E-Commerce: Multiple Sclerosis Therapeutics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



10. Multiple Sclerosis Therapeutics Market Analysis And Forecast To 2027 - Geographical Analysis

10.1 North America: Multiple Sclerosis Therapeutics Market

10.2 Europe: Multiple Sclerosis Therapeutics Market

10.3 Asia Pacific Multiple Sclerosis Therapeutics Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027

10.4 Middle East & Africa Multiple Sclerosis Therapeutics Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027

10.5 South and Central America: Multiple Sclerosis Therapeutics Market



11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Multiple Sclerosis Therapeutics Market

11.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.2 Europe: Impact Assessment Of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.4 Middle East & Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.5 South & Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



12. Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)

12.3 Organic Developments

12.3.1 Overview

12.4 Inorganic Developments

12.4.1 Overview



13. Company Profiles

13.1 Merck & Co., Inc.

13.1.1 Key Facts

13.1.2 Business Description

13.1.3 Products and Services

13.1.4 Financial Overview

13.1.5 SWOT Analysis

13.1.6 Key Developments

13.2 Novartis AG

13.2.1 Key Facts

13.2.2 Business Description

13.2.3 Products and Services

13.2.4 Financial Overview

13.2.5 SWOT Analysis

13.2.6 Key Developments

13.3 Bayer AG

13.3.1 Key Facts

13.3.2 Business Description

13.3.3 Products and Services

13.3.4 Financial Overview

13.3.5 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 Key Developments

13.4 Sanofi

13.4.1 Key Facts

13.4.2 Business Description

13.4.3 Products and Services

13.4.4 Financial Overview

13.4.5 SWOT Analysis

13.4.6 Key Developments

13.5 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

13.5.1 Key Facts

13.5.2 Business Description

13.5.3 Products and Services

13.5.4 Financial Overview

13.5.5 SWOT Analysis

13.5.6 Key Developments

13.6 Horizon Therapeutics plc

13.6.1 Key Facts

13.6.2 Business Description

13.6.3 Products and Services

13.6.4 Financial Overview

13.6.5 SWOT Analysis

13.6.6 Key Developments

13.7 TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD

13.7.1 Key Facts

13.7.2 Business Description

13.7.3 Products and Services

13.7.4 Financial Overview

13.7.5 SWOT Analysis

13.7.6 Key Developments

13.8 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

13.8.1 Key Facts

13.8.2 Business Description

13.8.3 Products and Services

13.8.4 Financial Overview

13.8.5 SWOT Analysis

13.8.6 Key Developments

13.9 F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.

13.9.1 Key Facts

13.9.2 Business Description

13.9.3 Products and Services

13.9.4 Financial Overview

13.9.5 SWOT Analysis

13.9.6 Key Developments

13.10 Biogen

13.10.1 Key Facts

13.10.2 Business Description

13.10.3 Products and Services

13.10.4 Financial Overview

13.10.5 SWOT Analysis

13.10.6 Key Developments



14. Appendix



