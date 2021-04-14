Global Medical Engineered Materials Market (2020 to 2025) - Development of Patient-Specific Equipment Using 3D Printing Presents Opportunities

Dublin, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Engineered Materials Market by Type (Medical Plastics, Medical Foams, Medical Films, Medical Elastomers, Medical Adhesives), Application (Medical Device, Disposables, Medical Wearables, Advanced Wound Care), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025 - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical engineered materials market size is projected to reach USD 29.1 billion by 2025 from USD 15.8 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 13.0%.

This growth is attributed to the increasing healthcare expenses in emerging economies, and rising geriatric population increasing need of advanced medical technologies and devices. Also, innovations for minimally invasive surgical procedures is increasing demand for medical engineered materials globally. Advancements in the designing of medical electronic components is also among the major drivers of the medical engineered materials consumption.

Medical Plastics accounted for the largest share in total medical engineered materials market

Medical plastics is the largest type among other medical engineered materials used in the manufacture of medical devices and disposables. Medical plastics can be classified as plastics used to manufacture medical disposables, medical instruments & tools, and drug delivery devices. Growing healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies and increasing instances of chronic diseases are expected to drive the medical devices market, which, in turn, is likely to propel the demand for medical plastics.

Medical disposables accounted for the largest market share

The medical disposables segment accounted for the largest share in the overall market in 2019. Medical disposables can be defined as products, which are designed for single-use applications. Increased incidences of chronic diseases, changing lifestyle of the middle-income group, demand for better healthcare facilities, and an increase in the ageing population are the major drivers for the market

APAC is the largest and fastest growing medical engineered materials market globally

APAC was the largest market for medical engineered materials in 2019. Growth in APAC is primarily attributed to the fast-paced expansion of the economies, such as China, India, Indonesia, Thailand, Australia, and Malaysia. The region has become an attractive location for pharmaceutical drug production and medical equipment manufacturing companies. The major drivers for the medical devices sector in APAC are the change in reforms regarding value-based care in existing systems, ecosystem partnership across the value-chain, increasing R&D, and digitalization of the healthcare system.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Medical Engineered Materials Market

4.2 Medical Engineered Materials Market, by Type

4.3 Medical Engineered Materials Market, by Application

4.4 Medical Engineered Materials Market, by Major Countries

4.5 APAC Medical Engineered Materials Market, by Type and Country, 2019

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Geriatric Population Demands Advanced Medical Technologies and Devices

5.2.1.2 Growing Healthcare Investments in Emerging Economies

5.2.1.3 Shift Toward Minimally Invasive Surgical Procedures

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Time Consuming Regulatory Procedures

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 R&D to Create Advanced Materials

5.2.3.2 Development of Patient-Specific Equipment Using 3D Printing

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Medical Waste Management Concerns

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.4 Tariffs & Regulations

5.4.1 Tariffs

5.4.2 Regulations

5.4.2.1 US

5.4.2.2 Europe

5.4.3 Country-Wise Regulations

5.5 Trade Data

5.5.1 Top 10 Importers of Medical Goods, 2019

5.5.1.1 Top 10 Medical Exporters of Medical Goods, 2019

5.6 Macroeconomic Analysis

5.7 Case Study Analysis

5.8 Technology Analysis:

5.8.1 Integration of Medical Wearables with Novel Technologies Such as IoT, Advanced Technologies, Data Analytics, and Material Science

5.8.2 3D Printing

5.9 Average Selling Price

5.10 Ecosystem

5.11 Impact of COVID-19 on Medical Engineered Materials Market

5.11.1 COVID-19

5.11.2 Confirmed Cases and Deaths, by Geography

5.11.3 Impact on End-Use Industries

5.12 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer's Business

5.12.1 Medical Plastics Used in Wearable Materials and Robotics Will Impact Growth

5.13 Value Chain Analysis

5.13.1 Raw Material Suppliers

5.13.2 Resin Manufacturers

5.13.3 Distributors/Convertors

5.13.4 Oem/Medical Device Manufacturers

5.14 Patent Analysis

6 Medical Engineered Materials Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Medical Plastics

6.2.1 Use in Medical Devices Manufacturing to Drive the Demand

6.2.2 Engineering Plastics

6.2.3 High-Performance Plastics

6.2.4 Silicone

6.3 Medical Foams

6.3.1 Biocompatibility and Non-Toxic Nature to Drive the Demand

6.3.2 Flexible Foams

6.3.3 Rigid Foams

6.3.4 Spray Foams

6.4 Medical Films

6.4.1 Necessity in Wound Care and Packaging to Drive the Demand

6.4.2 Polyurethane (Pu) Films

6.4.3 Silicone Films

6.4.4 Polyamide Films

6.4.5 Others

6.5 Medical Elastomers

6.5.1 Resilience and Flexibility Properties to Drive Market Growth

6.5.2 Thermoset Elastomers

6.5.3 Thermoplastic Elastomers

6.6 Medical Adhesives

6.6.1 Use of Adhesives in Medical Device Manufacturing and Dressings to Drive the Market

7 Medical Engineered Materials Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Medical Devices

7.2.1 Growing Population and Increase in the Number of Hospitals and Treatment Clinics to Drive the Medical Devices Market

7.2.2 Diagnostic Equipment

7.2.3 Surgical Equipment

7.2.4 Dental Tools

7.2.5 Others

7.3 Medical Disposables

7.3.1 Growing Concern Regarding the Spread of Diseases Through Contact to Drive the Market

7.3.2 Surgical Instruments & Supplies

7.3.3 Diagnostic & Laboratory Disposables

7.3.4 Medical & Laboratory Accessories

7.3.5 Others

7.4 Medical Wearables

7.4.1 Increasing Awareness of Living Fit and Healthy Life to Drive the Market

7.4.2 Smart Watch

7.4.3 Activity Monitor

7.4.4 Patches

7.4.5 Others

7.5 Advanced Wound Care

7.5.1 Technological Advancements in the Field of Wound Care Are Driving the Market

7.5.2 Dressings

7.5.3 Devices & Accessories

7.5.4 Graft & Matrices

7.5.5 Others

8 Medical Engineered Materials Market, by Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.3 APAC

8.4 Europe

8.5 Middle East & Africa

8.6 South America

9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Revenue Analysis of Top Players

9.3 Market Share, 2019

9.4 Market Ranking

9.4.1 Evonik

9.4.2 Covestro

9.4.3 BASF

9.4.4 Sabic

9.4.5 Solvay

9.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant

9.5.1 Star

9.5.2 Pervasive

9.5.3 Participants

9.6 Company Evaluation Matrix, 2019

9.7 Key Market Developments

9.7.1 Investment & Expansion

9.7.2 Merger & Acquisition

9.7.3 New Product/Technology Launch

9.7.4 Agreement & Collaboration

9.7.5 Partnership

10 Company Profiles

10.1 Evonik

10.1.1 Business Overview

10.1.2 Evonik: Business Overview

10.1.3 Products Offered

10.1.4 Recent Developments

10.1.5 Current Focus and Strategies

10.1.6 Threat from Competition

10.1.7 Evonik's Right to Win

10.2 Covestro

10.2.1 Business Overview

10.2.2 Covestro: Business Overview

10.2.3 Products Offered

10.2.4 Recent Developments

10.2.5 Current Focus and Strategies

10.2.6 Threat from Competition

10.2.7 Right to Win

10.3 BASF

10.3.1 Business Overview

10.3.2 BASF: Business Overview

10.3.3 Products Offered

10.3.4 Recent Developments

10.3.5 Right to Win

10.3.6 Strategic Choices Made

10.3.7 Weakness and Competitive Threat

10.4 Sabic

10.4.1 Business Overview

10.4.2 Sabic: Business Overview

10.4.3 Products Offered

10.4.4 Recent Developments

10.4.5 Current Focus and Strategies

10.4.6 Threat from Competition

10.4.7 Sabic's Right to Win

10.5 Solvay

10.5.1 Business Overview

10.5.2 Solvay: Business Overview

10.5.3 Products Offered

10.5.4 Recent Developments

10.5.5 Current Focus and Strategies

10.5.6 Threat from Competition

10.5.7 Solvay's Right to Win

10.6 Trelleborg Ab

10.6.1 Business Overview

10.6.2 Trelleborg Ab: Business Overview

10.6.3 Products Offered

10.6.4 Recent Developments

10.6.5 Analyst's View

10.7 Dupont

10.7.1 Business Overview

10.7.2 DSM: Business Overview

10.7.3 Products Offered

10.7.4 Recent Developments

10.7.5 Analyst's View

10.8 DSM

10.8.1 Business Overview

10.8.2 DSM: Business Overview

10.8.3 Products Offered

10.8.4 Recent Developments

10.8.5 Analyst's View

10.9 Eastman Chemical Company

10.9.1 Business Overview

10.9.2 Eastman Chemical Company: Business Overview

10.9.3 Products Offered

10.9.4 Recent Developments

10.9.5 Analyst's View

10.10 Celanese Corporation

10.10.1 Business Overview

10.10.2 Celanese Corporation: Business Overview

10.10.3 Products Offered

10.10.4 Recent Developments

10.10.5 Analyst's View

10.11 Other Key Players

10.11.1 Huntsman Corporation

10.11.2 Trinseo

10.11.3 Teknor Apex

10.11.4 Arkema

10.11.5 3M

10.11.6 Henkel

10.11.7 Baxter International

10.11.8 Nitto Denko

10.11.9 Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

10.11.10 Sekisui Chemical

10.11.11 Recticel

10.11.12 Ethicon

10.11.13 B.Braun

10.11.14 Ensinger

10.11.15 Rtp Company

11 Adjacent/Related Markets

11.1 Limitations

11.2 Advanced Wound Care Market

11.2.1 Advanced Wound Care Market, Market Overview

11.2.2 Advanced Wound Care Market, by Product

11.2.2.1 Dressings

11.2.2.2 Devices & Accessories

11.2.2.3 Grafts & Matrices

11.2.2.4 Topical Agents

11.2.3 Advanced Wound Care Market, by Wound Type

11.2.3.1 Surgical & Traumatic Wounds

11.2.3.2 Diabetic Foot Ulcers

11.2.3.3 Pressure Ulcers

11.2.3.4 Venous Leg Ulcers

11.2.3.5 Burns & Other Wounds

11.2.4 Advanced Wound Care Market, by End-User

11.2.4.1 Hospitals, Ascs, and Wound Care Centers

11.2.4.2 Home Care Settings

11.2.4.3 Other End-users

11.2.5 Advanced Wound Care Market, by Region

11.2.5.1 APAC

11.2.5.2 North America

11.2.5.3 Europe

11.2.5.4 Latin America

11.2.5.5 Middle East & Africa

11.3 Medical Wearables Market

11.3.1 Clinical-Grade Wearables Market, by Device Type

11.3.1.1 Vital Sign Monitoring Devices

11.3.1.2 Glucose Monitoring Devices & Insulin Pumps

11.3.1.3 Fetal Monitoring & Obstetric Devices

11.3.1.4 Neuromonitoring Devices

11.3.1.5 Sleep Monitoring Devices

11.3.2 Clinical-Grade Wearables Market, by Product

11.3.2.1 Patches

11.3.2.2 Smartwatches

11.3.2.3 Activity Monitors & Wristbands

11.3.2.4 Other Clinical-Grade Wearables

11.3.3 Clinical-Grade Wearables Market, by End-User

11.3.3.1 Long-Term Care Centers, Assisted-Living Facilities, and Nursing Homes

11.3.3.2 Hospitals

11.3.3.3 Ambulatory Care Centers

11.3.3.4 Home Care Settings

11.3.4 Clinical-Grade Wearables Market, by Region

11.3.4.1 APAC

11.3.4.2 North America

11.3.4.3 Europe

11.3.4.4 Middle East & Africa

11.3.4.5 Latin America

12 Appendix



