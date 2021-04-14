Global Covid-19 vaccine market size to be worth USD 25 billion by 2024

Selbyville, Delaware, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credible sources cite that global Covid-19 vaccine market is projected to accumulated USD 25 billion by the year 2024, while growing rapidly throughout. This growth is attributable to drastic surge in coronavirus cases across the world, in consort with combined efforts by regional governments and international organizations to support vaccine development as well as setup more of vaccination facilities.

As per the study, worldwide Covid-19 vaccine market is segmented based on product terrain, patient class, and end-user vertical. Industry share held by each segment and their contribution towards to remuneration are entailed. Moreover, regional outlook of the market, alongside competitive dashboard are also scrutinized to reveal profitable prospects and successful investment ventures.

In addition, bolstering demand for Covid-19 vaccine to fight combat new waves of infection, and federal initiatives to procure more doses of vaccine are stimulating the market outlook.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/3578555/

Elaborating market segmentation:

Based on product ambit, global Covid-19 vaccine industry is categorized into monovalent vaccine, and multivalent vaccine.

Speaking of patient class, the marketplace is classified into senior citizens, pediatrics, and adults. Analysts claim that senior citizens segment is slated to hold significant industry share over the forecast period, on account of government emphasis on vaccinating the vulnerable population on priority. Vaccine outsourcing, and collaborations between hospitals and manufacturers will generate massive revenue in upcoming years.

Moving on to end-user scope, worldwide Covid-19 vaccine market share from hospitals is reckoned to bolster considerably over the analysis timeframe, followed by clinics, vaccination centers, and research & academic institute. Healthcare workers and federal authorities are making every attempt to vaccinate as many people as possible to curb the spread of infection.

Geographical outlook:

According to industry experts, North America is anticipated to lead global Covid-19 vaccine market forecast over the study period, with Europe and Asia Pacific following the conduct. Coronavirus cases are at surge with second and third wave as well as due to virus mutation. Efforts by global manufacturers to ramp up vaccine production will sway the business dynamics forward.

To access a sample copy or view this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-covid-19-vaccine-market-analysis-by-product-type-patient-type-end-user-by-region-by-country-2021-edition-market-insights-competition-and-forecast-2020-2030

Competitive Hierarchy:

Established companies in worldwide Covid-19 vaccine market space are Astellas Pharma Inc., Daiichi Sankyo Company Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, CSL Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Moderna Inc., BioNTech SE, Novavax Inc., Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca plc. These industry behemoths are signing collaboration and partnerships to enhance their production capacity to meet escalating demand and gain profit returns.

Global Covid-19 Vaccine Market Product Terrain (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2030)

Monovalent Vaccine

Multivalent Vaccine

Global Covid-19 Vaccine Market Patient Class (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2030)

Senior Citizens

Adults

Pediatrics

Global Covid-19 Vaccine Market End-user Spectrum (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2030)

Academic & Research Institutes

Vaccination Centers

Clinics

Hospitals

Others

Global Covid-19 Vaccine Market Regional Landscape (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2030)

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

Europe

Russia

France

Germany

Switzerland

United Kingdom

Global Covid-19 Vaccine Market Competitive Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2030)

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Daiichi Sankyo Company Ltd.

Abbott Laboratories

CSL Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Moderna Inc.

BioNTech SE

Novavax Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

AstraZeneca plc

Table of Content:





1. Research Methodology and Executive Summary

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Executive Summary

2. Strategic Recommendations

3. Covid-19 Vaccine Market: Product Outlook

4. Global Covid-19 Vaccine Market: Sizing and Forecast

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2020-2030

5. Global Covid-19 Vaccine Market Segmentation - By Product Type, Patient Type, End User

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Covid-19 Vaccine Market: By Product Type

5.1.1 Multivalent vaccine Market Size and Forecast (2020-2030)

5.1.2 Monovalent Vaccine Market Size and Forecast (2020-2030)

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Covid-19 Vaccine Market: By Patient Type

5.2.1 Paediatric Market Size and Forecast (2020-2030)

5.2.2 Adult - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2030)

5.2.3 Senior Citizens Market Size and Forecast (2020-2030)



5.3 Competitive Scenario of Global Covid-19 Vaccine Market: By End User

5.3.1 Hospitals - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2030)

5.3.2 Clinics - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2030)

5.3.3 Vaccination centers - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2030)

5.3.4 Academic and research Centers - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2030)

5.3.5 Others Market Size and Forecast (2020-2030)

6. Global Covid-19 Vaccine Market: Regional Analysis

7. North America Covid-19 Vaccine Market: An Analysis (2020-2030)

8. Europe Covid-19 Vaccine Market: An Analysis (2020-2030)

9. Asia Pacific Covid-19 Vaccine Market: An Analysis (2020-2030)

10. Global Covid-19 Vaccine Market Dynamics

Related Report:

COVID-19 Detection Kits Market Size, Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2020 - 2026

The COVID-19 detection kits market size is projected to experience a remunerative growth phase over the coming years due to rising coronavirus cases across the globe, and the undertaking of extensive efforts towards the containment of the pandemic. Currently, value and demand for COVID-19 detection kits is continuously rising owing to ongoing industry efforts towards the innovation of more effective detection kits. In fact, the resulting advancements in healthcare technologies is effectively helping the fight towards controlling the spread of novel coronavirus. One of the major factors responsible for helping control the spread of the infection worldwide is testing.

Based on product, the overall COVID-19 detection kit market is divided into RT-PCR assay kits and immunoassay test strips/cassettes. Among these, RT-PCR assay kits segment is set to witness around - 5.5% CAGR over the forecast time period due to the rising number of COVID-19 outbreaks across the globe. This product is useful in detection of a minute virus particulates in swabs which is usually taken from the nose or mouth.

Considering the rapid spread of the virus, containing it is calling for the tests to be more accurate and rapid. Recently, in September 2020, researchers in Boston reportedly developed a novel rapid test to detect COVID-19 in less than one hour, with the need of minimum equipment. Further, the new test can also detect a higher number of cases in comparison to the traditional COVID-19 diagnostic.

On the geographical front, Latin America COVID-19 detection kit market is likely to witness substantial growth over the coming years. The region registered a market value of approximately $600 million in 2020, which is attributable to the skyrocketing cases of COVID-19 in countries such as Mexico and Brazil.

About US:

Market Study Report, LLC. is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, LLC. to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company's core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, LLC. is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.