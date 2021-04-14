Worldwide Patient Lift Pendant Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Dublin, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Patient Lift Pendant Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the patient lift pendant market and it is poised to grow by $28.82 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

The report on patient lift pendant market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing prevalence of disabilities and technological advances.



The patient lift pendant market analysis includes application segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies increasing number of healthcare establishments as one of the prime reasons driving the patient lift pendant market growth during the next few years.



The report on patient lift pendant market covers the following areas:

Patient lift pendant market sizing

Patient lift pendant market forecast

Patient lift pendant market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading patient lift pendant market vendors that include Amico Group of Companies, Arjo AB, Atlas Copco AB, Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, INMED Karczewscy Sp. z o.o. Sp. k., Medline Industries Inc., NOVAIR MEDICAL, Pneumatech MGS, Schonn Medizintechnik GmbH, and Wilhelm. Also, the patient lift pendant market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Intensive care unit - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Operating rooms - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

6. Customer Landscape



7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive landscape

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Amico Group of Companies

Arjo AB

Atlas Copco AB

Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA

INMED Karczewscy Sp. z o.o. Sp. k.

Medline Industries Inc.

NOVAIR MEDICAL

Pneumatech MGS

Schonn Medizintechnik GmbH

Wilhelm

10. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

