New York, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Active, Smart and Intelligent Packaging Market Report 2020-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05744487/?utm_source=GNW
Market Drivers:
• Increasing Shelf Life
• Enhanced Safety and Security Features
• Expanding Supply Chain
• Research and Development
• Anti-Theft Functionality
Market Restraint/Challenges:
• High Cost
• Lack of Awareness
• Food Safety Concerns
Market Opportunities:
• Consumer Engagement
• Wastage Reduction
SWOT Analysis
Porter’s Five Force Analysis
PEST Analysis
Active, Smart and Intelligent Packaging Market Segmentation 2020-2030:
Active, Smart and Intelligent Packaging Market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and regional breakdown.
Type
• Active
• Smart and Intelligent
Application
• Foods
• Beverages
• Healthcare
• Cosmetics
• Others
Regional Breakdown (Revenue in USD Billion, Market Share (%), Annual Growth Rate, CAGR)
Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:
• North America
– U.S.
– Canada
• Europe
– Germany
– U.K.
– France
– Italy
– Russia
– Spain
– Turkey
– Rest of Europe
• Asia-Pacific
– Japan
– China
– India
– Australia
– South Korea
– Indonesia
– Rest of Asia Pacific
• Latin America
– Brazil
– Mexico
– Rest of Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Competitive Analysis
Prominent manufacturers operating in this market include:
• Amcor
• AptarGroup, Inc.
• Ball Corporation
• BASF SE
• Crown Holdings, Inc.
• DS Smith Plc
• Graphic Packaging Holding Co.
• Sonoco Products Co
• Tetra Laval
• West Rock Company
• Ampacet Corporation
• Coveris
• Innovia Films
• Klöckner Pentaplast
• Competitive landscape reporting: market leaders and key players, company financials, product portfolio, recent developments
• These companies have undertaken strategies, such as M&A and expansion of distribution channels to increase their product offerings and strengthen the global reach
• Mergers, acquisitions, new product launches, recent developments, collaborations, strategy analysis
