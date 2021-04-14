New York, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Active, Smart and Intelligent Packaging Market Report 2020-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05744487/?utm_source=GNW



Market Drivers:

• Increasing Shelf Life

• Enhanced Safety and Security Features

• Expanding Supply Chain

• Research and Development

• Anti-Theft Functionality



Market Restraint/Challenges:

• High Cost

• Lack of Awareness

• Food Safety Concerns



Market Opportunities:

• Consumer Engagement

• Wastage Reduction



SWOT Analysis



Porter’s Five Force Analysis



PEST Analysis



Active, Smart and Intelligent Packaging Market Segmentation 2020-2030:

Active, Smart and Intelligent Packaging Market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and regional breakdown.



Type

• Active

• Smart and Intelligent



Application

• Foods

• Beverages

• Healthcare

• Cosmetics

• Others



Regional Breakdown (Revenue in USD Billion, Market Share (%), Annual Growth Rate, CAGR)

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:



• North America

– U.S.

– Canada



• Europe

– Germany

– U.K.

– France

– Italy

– Russia

– Spain

– Turkey

– Rest of Europe



• Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Indonesia

– Rest of Asia Pacific



• Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Rest of Latin America



• Middle East and Africa



Competitive Analysis

Prominent manufacturers operating in this market include:

• Amcor

• AptarGroup, Inc.

• Ball Corporation

• BASF SE

• Crown Holdings, Inc.

• DS Smith Plc

• Graphic Packaging Holding Co.

• Sonoco Products Co

• Tetra Laval

• West Rock Company

• Ampacet Corporation

• Coveris

• Innovia Films

• Klöckner Pentaplast



• Competitive landscape reporting: market leaders and key players, company financials, product portfolio, recent developments



• These companies have undertaken strategies, such as M&A and expansion of distribution channels to increase their product offerings and strengthen the global reach



• Mergers, acquisitions, new product launches, recent developments, collaborations, strategy analysis

