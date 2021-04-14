The Worldwide Airborne Radars Industry is Expected to Reach $6 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 8% from 2020

Dublin, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Airborne Radars Market by Technology (Software-defined Radar, Conventional Radar, Quantum Radar), Dimension (2D, 3D, 4D), Application, Platform, Waveform, Component, Frequency Band, Range, Installation Type, and Region - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global airborne radars market is projected to grow from USD 4.1 billion in 2020 to USD 6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8% from 2020 to 2025.

The market is driven by factors such as the rising demand for phased array radars for better operational efficiency during air surveillance, border surveillance, and commercial applications.

The airborne radars market includes major players Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Thales Group (France), Hensoldt AG (Germany), Leonardo SPA (Italy), BAE Systems (UK), Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel), Saab AB (Sweden), Aselsan (Turkey), Elbit Systems (Israel) and L3Harris Technologies (US. These players have spread their business across various countries includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well.

The digital signal processor segment of the market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025

Based on component, the digital signal processor segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in the airborne radars market is expected to drive the growth of these different components proportionately. The requirement of advanced radar systems, as well as upgradation and modernization of conventional radar, will help grow the market for radar components. Thus, the growth rate of multiple components, such as transmitters, receivers, and power amplifiers, is expected to be in a similar range during the forecast period.

Based on platform, the UAVs segment is projected to lead the airborne radars market across the forecast period

Based on platform, the UAVs segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during forecast period. The demand for sophisticated airborne radars to support airborne surveillance activities through UAVs by several defense organizations is driving the UAVs segment growth globally.

The North American region is estimated to account for the largest share of the airborne radars market in 2020

The airborne radars market in the North American region is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period, owing to increased investments in airborne radar technologies by countries in this region. Defense forces of the US and Canada are involved in the development of technologically advanced radar systems for airborne platforms such as fighter aircraft and UAVs, which drives market growth. Well-established and prominent manufacturers of airborne radar systems in this region include Lockheed Martin (US), Northrop Grumman (US), L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (US), and Raytheon (US).

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Airborne Radar Market

4.2 Airborne Radar Market, by Platform

4.3 Airborne Radar Market, by Installation Type

4.4 Airborne Radar Market, by Waveform

4.5 Airborne Radar Market, Major Countries

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Phased Array Radar for Better Operational Efficiency

5.2.1.2 Focus on Development of Compact Radar for UAV Platforms

5.2.1.3 Demand for Advanced Weather Monitoring Radar

5.2.1.4 Technological Advancements in Airborne Radar Systems

5.2.1.5 Significant Investments by Governments to Upgrade Existing Fighter Aircraft Radar

5.2.1.6 Increasing Use of Airborne Radar-Based Geological Surveying

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Development and Maintenance Costs

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increase in Research & Development in Advanced Airborne Surveillance Technologies

5.2.3.2 Lightweight Radar for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Limited Efficiency in Extreme Weather Conditions

5.2.4.2 New Jamming Techniques

5.2.4.3 Stringent Policies on Cross-Border Trading

5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Airborne Radar Market

5.4 Ranges and Scenarios

5.5 Airborne Radar Market Ecosystem

5.5.1 Prominent Companies

5.5.2 Private and Small Enterprises

5.5.3 Applications

5.6 Value Chain Analysis

5.7 Average Selling Price of Airborne Radar

5.8 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer's Business

5.8.1 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Airborne Radar Manufacturers

5.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.10 Use Case Analysis: Airborne Radar

5.10.1 Electronically Scanned Array: Increased Adoption by Major Armed Forces

5.10.2 Integration of Surveillance Radar in UAVs

5.11 Trade Analysis

5.12 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Technology Trends

6.2.1 Software-Defined Radar

6.2.2 MIMO (Multiple-Inputs/Multiple-Outputs)

6.2.3 3D & 4D Radar

6.2.4 Inverse Synthetic Aperture Radar (ISAR)

6.2.5 Quantum Radar

6.2.6 LiDAR Technology

6.3 Technology Analysis

6.4 Impact of Megatrends

6.5 Innovations & Patent Registrations

7 Airborne Radar Market, by Component

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Antennas

7.3 Transmitters

7.4 Duplexers

7.5 Receivers

7.6 Power Amplifiers

7.7 Digital Signal Processors

7.8 Graphical User Interfaces

7.9 Stabilization Systems

7.10 Others

8 Airborne Radar Market, by Platform

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Military Aircraft

8.2.1 Fighter Aircraft

8.2.1.1 High Adoption of Airborne Surveillance Radar for Defense and National Security

8.2.2 Transport Aircraft

8.2.2.1 High Demand for Airborne Radar for Navigation Purposes

8.2.3 Trainer Aircraft

8.2.3.1 Increase in Demand for Advanced Trainer Aircraft to Train Pilots and Aircrew

8.2.4 Reconnaissance Aircraft

8.2.4.1 Adoption of Modern Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Technologies on the Rise

8.2.5 Special Mission Aircraft

8.2.5.1 Increasing Need to Detect Cross-Border Infiltration Drives Segment Growth

8.3 Commercial Aircraft

8.3.1 Narrow-Body Aircraft

8.3.1.1 Cost-Effective Operations Drive Segment Growth

8.3.2 New Midsize Aircraft

8.3.2.1 Development of Large Capacity Commercial Aircraft Boosts Segment

8.3.3 Wide-Body Aircraft

8.3.3.1 Rising Demand for Intercontinental Air Travel Fuels Growth of Segment

8.4 Business Jets

8.5 Helicopters

8.5.1 Commercial Helicopters

8.5.1.1 Demand from Tourism and Emergency Rescue Services on the Rise

8.5.2 Military Helicopters

8.5.2.1 Technological Advancements Underway in Stealth Helicopters Equipped with Modern ISR and Radar Systems

8.6 UAV

9 Airborne Radar Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Commercial & Civil

9.3 Defense & Security

10 Airborne Radar Market, by Waveform

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave (FMCW)

10.3 Doppler

10.4 Ultra-Wideband Impulse

11 Airborne Radar Market, by Technology

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Software-Defined Radar

11.2.1 Adoption of Software-Defined Radar Driven by Low Weight, Speed, and Customizability

11.2.2 Phased Array Radar

11.2.2.1 Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA)

11.2.2.1.1 AESA Gaining Importance due to Advanced Tracking and Detection Capabilities

11.2.2.2 Passive Electronically Scanned Array (PESA)

11.2.2.2.1 Need for Rapid Surveillance Over Large Areas Quickly Drives Segment

11.2.3 MIMO

11.2.3.1 Growing Focus on Achieving Multiple Identifiable Targets with Airborne Radar

11.3 Quantum Radar

11.3.1 Segment Slated to Grow Rapidly on Stabilization of Tech

11.4 Conventional Radar

11.4.1 Simplistic Design of Conventional Radar Limits Application in Detection and Imaging

12 Airborne Radar Market, by Frequency Band

12.1 Introduction

12.2 C-Band

12.2.1 C-Band Finds Application in Long-Range Military Surveillance Applications

12.3 L-Band

12.3.1 L-Band Widely Used in Asset Tracking

12.4 X-Band

12.4.1 X-Band Extensively Used for Situational Awareness in Military Applications

12.5 Ka-Band

12.5.1 Highly Focused and Powerful Signal of Ka-Band Result in Improved Accuracy

12.6 S-Band

12.6.1 S-Band Sees Wide-Scale Use in Airborne Maritime Surveillance

12.7 Ku-Band

12.7.1 Wide Beam Coverage and Higher Throughput of Ku-Band Compared to Lower Bands Drives Segment Growth

12.8 HF/UHF/VHF-Bands

12.8.1 HF/UHF/VHF-Bands Witness Increasing Use in Early Warning Systems

12.9 Multi-Band

12.9.1 Multi-Band Used for Coherent Detection & Tracking of Moving Targets

13 Airborne Radar Market, by Range

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Long-Range (200 Km to 500 Km)

13.2.1 Long-Range Radar Widely Used for Long-Distance Tracking of Ballistic Missiles

13.3 Very Long-Range (Above 500 Km)

13.3.1 Very Long-Range Radar Assist in Tracking Air-Breathing Targets

13.4 Medium-Range (50 Km to 200 Km)

13.4.1 High Demand for Medium-Range Airborne Radar Across Defense & Security Applications

13.5 Short-Range (10 Km to 50 Km)

13.5.1 Short-Range Radar Used Primarily in Commercial Applications or Weather Monitoring

13.6 Very Short-Range (< 10 Km)

13.6.1 Very Short-Range Radar Preferred for Monitoring of Critical Infrastructure

14 Airborne Radar Market, by Dimension

14.1 Introduction

14.2 2D

14.2.1 2D Radar Extensively Used in Early Warning and Control Systems

14.3 3D

14.3.1 High Target Location Accuracy Drives 3D Radar Segment Growth

14.4 4D

14.4.1 4D Radar Finds Wide-Scale Use in Autonomous Tactical Surveillance Vehicles

15 Airborne Radar Market, by Installation Type

15.1 Introduction

15.2 New Installation

15.2.1 Extensive Focus on Procurement of New Advanced Airborne Radar to Improve Military Capabilities

15.3 Upgradation

15.3.1 Improvement in Existing Airborne Radar Capabilities Through Integration of Modern Components Underway

16 Regional Analysis

16.1 Introduction

16.2 Airborne Radar Market: Three Global Scenarios

16.3 North America

16.4 Europe

16.5 Asia-Pacific

16.6 Middle East & Africa

16.7 Latin America

17 Competitive Landscape

17.1 Introduction

17.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

17.2.1 Star

17.2.2 Emerging Leader

17.2.3 Pervasive

17.2.4 Participant

17.2.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Startups/SMEs)

17.2.5.1 Progressive Companies

17.2.5.2 Responsive Companies

17.2.5.3 Dynamic Companies

17.2.5.4 Starting Blocks

17.3 Market Share of Key Players, 2019

17.4 Ranking and Revenue Analysis of Key Players, 2019

17.5 Competitive Scenario

17.5.1 New Product Launches

17.5.2 Deals, 2017-2021

17.5.3 Others

18 Company Profiles

18.1 Key Players

18.1.1 Raytheon Technologies Corporation

18.1.2 Lockheed Martin Corporation

18.1.3 SAAB AB

18.1.4 BAE Systems plc

18.1.5 The Boeing Company

18.1.6 Northrop Grumman Corporation

18.1.7 Leonardo S.p.A.

18.1.8 ISRael Aerospace Industries Ltd. (IAI)

18.1.9 Thales Group

18.1.10 Aselsan A.S.

18.1.11 SRC, Inc.

18.1.12 Hensoldt AG

18.1.13 Elbit Systems Ltd.

18.1.14 Indra Company

18.1.15 Honeywell Inc.

18.1.16 L3Harris Technologies

18.1.17 Telephonics Corporation

18.1.18 Mitsubishi Electric

18.1.19 Airbus Group

18.1.20 Ainstein Radar Systems

18.1.21 Optimare Systems GmbH

18.1.22 Bharat Electronics Ltd. (BEL)

18.1.23 JSC Radar MMS

18.1.24 Metasensing

18.1.25 Garmin Limited

19 Appendix

19.1 Discussion Guide

19.2 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal

19.3 Available Customizations

