Night Vision Technologies Market Report 2020-2030

Night vision devices offer the armed forces a huge advantage over enemy troops, allowing troops to carry out vital combat operations in the middle of night while the opposing force is at its most vulnerable. Leonardo DRS, BAE Systems, L3Harris technologies, four U.S.-based firms, are currently developing improved night vision goggles (ENVGs) under contracts with the U.S. Army, while other firms independently build their own new-generation products. From picture intensification (I2) systems to thermal applications to hybrids.



Regional Analysis

By region, North America dominated the overall market for night vision technologies with United States dominating the overall region. The United States Army is presently developing the latest generation of improved night vision goggles, in collaboration with various defence expertise companies. For instance, FLIR Systems Nyx-7 PRO Gen III and ATN’s PS15-4 Gen IV series are notable examples. ATN’s PS15-4 is a lightweight dual NVG system that provides direct pictures in low light conditions using two high-performance I2 tubes. The advantages of the PS15-4 include improved awareness of depth and a built-in infrared device that makes it easy to read maps in total darkness.



Segment Analysis

Night Vision technologies are used, among others, in applications such as automotive, residential and industrial defence, and military applications. In the industry, these instruments are used for various purposes. The increase in the defence budget by different countries around the world is likely to create major opportunities for the use of Night Vision equipment in military applications.



In addition, rising numbers of criminal cases and rising vigilance among residents to safeguard and keep track of criminals visiting houses at night are likely to increase demand for Night Vision technologies in residential segments. In addition, the expanded use of Night Vision in the night shifts to prevent employee accidents and safeguard the industrial premises under observation of the Night Vision camera. This in turn would likely drive the growth of the world’s night vison technologies market over the forecast period.



Competitive Analysis

Currently, key players are forming various strategies such as acquisitions, mergers, partnerships, collaborations, and launching new products to strengthen their position in the global night vision technologies market. Companies are also expanding their R&D, distribution, and management facilities to expand their business and to hold a competitive edge in the market. For instance, in October 2019, The new Enhanced Night Vision Goggle-Binocular (ENVG-B) was provided by L3Harris Technologies to the United States Army soldiers with increased knowledge of conditions, agility and security. The comprehensive market report features companies such as FLIR Systems, Inc., L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Elbit Systems of America, LLC, and American Technologies Network Corporation among other prominent players.



The analyst has determined that in 2019 the Middle East & Africa Night Vision Technologies market was worth US$ xx Mn, the market will increase by xx% to US$ xx Mn in 2020. This trend will continue and The analyst forecasts that the Middle East & Africa Night Vision Technologies market will be worth US$ xx Mn in 2030. Overall, there will be a CAGR of xx% during this market forecast period as market growth continues to be steady. Owing to the development and advances in the night vison technologies the countries such as United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Bahrain, Kuwait and South Africa are increasing their investments to buy more such products.



By Product Type

• Goggles

• Cameras

• Scopes



By Application

• Military and Defence

• Wildlife Spotting and Conservation

• Surveillance

• Navigation

• Other Applications



By Technology

• Image Intensifier

• Thermal Imaging

• Infrared Illumination



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for night vision technologies regional and leading national markets:



• North America

• United States

• Canada



• Europe

• Germany

• France

• United Kingdom

• Italy

• Russia

• Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• Rest of Asia Pacific



• Latin America

• Mexico

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest of the South America



• Middle East and Africa



• Apresys, Inc.

• BAE Systems Plc

• Bharat Electronics Limited

• Bushnell

• Elbit Systems of America, LLC

• Firefield

• FLIR Systems, Inc.

• L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

• Luna Optics

• Meopta

• Newcon Optik

• Raytheon Company

• Rockwell Collins Inc.

• SATIR

• Thales group

• Yukon Advanced Optics Worldwide



