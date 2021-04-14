New York, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Gene Therapy R&D and Revenue Forecasts 2020-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05471650/?utm_source=GNW



The gene therapy market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 32% in the first half of the forecast period. In 2019, the cancer treatment submarket accounted for 55.8% of the gene therapy drug market. The analyst estimated that gene therapy for rare diseases will be the driver for market growth in the first half of the forecast period.



Report Scope



• Gene Therapy market forecasts from 2020-2030



• This report assesses the approved gene therapy products in the market and gives revenue to 2030



• Provides qualitative analysis and forecast of the submarket by indication for the period 2020-2030:

• Cancer

• Cardiovascular disorders

• Rare diseases

• Ophthalmological diseases

• Infectious Diseases

• Neurological Disorders

• Diabetes Mellitus

• Other therapeutic uses



• Profiles leading companies that will be important in the development of the gene therapy market. For each company, developments and outlooks are discussed and companies covered in this chapter include:

• UniQure

• Biogen

• Bluebird Bio

• Spark Therapeutics

• Applied Genetics Technologies Corporation

• Oxford Biomedica

• GenSight Biologics

• & Other Companies



• Assesses the outlook for the leading gene treatment R&D pipeline for 2019 and discusses technological progress and potential. Profiles appear for gene therapy drug candidates, with revenue forecasts for four leading agents:

• Collategene (AMG0001, AnGes MG/Vical)

• BC-819 (BioCancell)

• BC-821 – BioCancell

• SPK-CHM – Spark Therapeutics

• SPK-FIX – Spark Therapeutics/Pfizer

• SPK-TPP1- Spark Therapeutics

• Lenti-D (Bluebird Bio)

• LentiGlobin (Bluebird Bio)

• VM202-DPN – ViroMed



• Provides qualitative analysis of trends that will affect the gene therapies market, from the perspective of pharmaceutical companies, during the period 2020 to 2030. SWOT analysis is provided and an overview of regulation of the gene therapy market by leading region given.



• Our study discusses factors that influence the market including these:

• Translation of research into marketable products modifying human DNA – gene transfer for therapeutic use, altering the nuclear genome

• Genomic editing technology and other supporting components

• Collaborations to develop and launch gene-based products – acquisitions and licensing deals

• Supporting technologies for human genetic modification, gene replacement and targeted drug delivery

• Gene therapies for ophthalmologic diseases – next-generation medicines

• Regulations in the United States, the European Union and Japan – overcoming technological and medical challenges to pass clinical trials.



