Drill Discovery of Second Gold Zone on K2, WI Target, Quebec

More precisely on PP-2 (induced polarization) anomaly, hole 05 hit an intercept of 3.78 g/t gold over 1 m in association with a feldspar diorite & foliated gabbro contact and 0.5 percent pyrite (129-130 m), that is some 800 m south-east of hole 01 which did cut medium-coarse grained tonalite-diorite grading 8.92 g/t gold over 1 m, (see March 9 release). The PP-2 gold intercept is in same strike as cinnamon showing having returned 10 g/T gold in outcrop in a shear of same direction.

PP-1 is 1.5 km west of Kali intrusive, a very poorly outcropping area, in contact with a strongly foliated mafic dyke with 0.5% disseminated pyrite-pyrrhotite. That previous first gold zone, open in all directions, did seem associated with the hanging wall of a significant resistivity anomaly, at the contact between a high and low magnetic sector, whereas this today’s second gold zone is located south of the footwall of said wide resistivity anomaly corridor. PP-2, an IP anomaly, is sub-parallel to PP-1 but on the southern side of this conductor’s footwall, whereas PP-1 is an IP anomaly located on the hanging wall of a significant electro-magnetic conductor.

Hole 03 did cut 0.5 g/t gold/1m (183-184m) in another such IP horizon located 200 m northeast of hole 1, but also where no volcanic rocks were found to explain the source of soft & crumbly mineralized/sericitic dacite floats grading up to 6.72 g/t Au which remain unexplained.

Good NE up-ice targets such as:

1.) the significant 10 - 20 meters large goldbearing Curcuma shear zones, grading as of now gold in outcrop such as 1.12 g/t Au and

2.) the southern contact between Kali pluton and adjacent volcanics (along enriched gold-in-till drumlin feature) remain untested. So further soil and rock sampling and IP survey is warranted in that NE area to define further drill targets. See map

On PP-3 anomaly, hole 07 cut sections of fractured and sheared gabbro with 1% pyrrhotite & traces of chalcopyrite (48.30-57.00m; 82.75-91.25m). On the IP-4 anomaly, hole 08 intersected several foliated basic dykes (1-6.3m thick) hosting 2-4% quartz-carbonate stringers with 1% pyrite within 10-20 meters intervals of fractured tonalite. Another foliated & fractured section (143-165.50m) of biotitized tonalite hosted 2% quartz-carbonate stringers & 1% pyrite. All relevant results are shown in table below.

Hole WI

K2-2020 From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au

(g/t) Geology 01 77 78 1 0.111 Foliated gabbro, with some carbonates, biotite, traces pyrite 01 85 86 1 0.30 Fractured diorite, 0.5 percent pyrite 01 223 224 1 0.271 Fractured diorite with feldspar phenocrysts, 1% pyrite 01 352 353 1 8.92 Fractured tonalite-diorite with quartz phenocrysts, quartz vein, traces to 0.5 percent pyrite 01 411 412 1 0.153 Foliated gabbro, quartz stringers +2-3 percent pyrrhotite 02 197 198 1 0.18 Feldspar diorite/basic dyke contact, traces pyrite 03 171 172 1 0.263 Fractured gabbro, some silica, carbonate alteration, 1-2 percent pyrite 03 183 184 1 0.5 Foliated Feldspar diorite, 1-2 percent quartz stringers, 1 percent pyrite 04 32 33 1 0.08 Fractured gabbro, 1-3% quartz-carbonate stringers, 1% pyrrhotite 05 103 104 1 0.16 Foliated gabbro, 1-3% quartz-carbonate stringers, 1-3% pyrrhotite -pyrite 05 129 130 1 3.78 Feldspar diorite & foliated gabbro contact, 0.5 percent pyrite 05 169 170 1 0.324 Foliated gabbro, tr-1 percent pyrrhotite 06 217 218 1 0.112 Foliated tonalite, strong biotite alteration, tr-0.5 percent pyrite 07 86 87 1 0.116 Sheared gabbro, strong biotite, carbonate alteration, tr-0.5 percent pyrrhotite 07 90 91 1 0.42 Sheared gabbro, strong biotite carbonate alteration, tr-0.5 percent pyrrhotite

Wholly-owned K2-Solo claim block without any royalties covers 83.5 sq. km. Several other areas of K2 gold property warrant further ground investigations, prospecting and drilling. Technical content of this release was prepared by M.J. Girard Geo M.Sc., 43-101 Qualified Person.

Dios completed this helicopter-borne drill program on K2 gold WI target. It was composed of eight holes totaling 2017.4 meters on the Wi-Target showings and 1,055 split coresamples and 117 blanks were sent to ALS-Global laboratory in Val d’Or, Quebec for Gold fire assays with atomic absorption finish.

