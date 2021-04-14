Global Crash Barrier Systems Market (2021 to 2026) - Growth of the Flexible Crash Barriers Segment Presents Opportunities

Dublin, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Crash Barrier Systems Market by Type (Portable & Fixed), Technology (Rigid, Semi-Rigid & Flexible), Device (Crash Cushions, End Treatments, and GEAT), Application (Roadside, Median, Work-zone, and Bridge) & Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Crash barrier systems market is estimated to be USD 7.6 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 9.0 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2021 to 2026.

The growth is due to the growing construction and automotive industries throughout the world. Crash barrier systems finds applications in various roadside barrier, median barrier, bridge barrier, work zone barrier and others. The roadside barrier segment led the Crash barrier systems market in 2020, accounting for a share of 54.3%, in terms of value.

Flexible Barrier is expected to be the fastest growing technology in the Crash barrier systems market during the forecast period.

Flexible barrier is the fastest-growing technology segment in the Crash barrier systems market. Flexible barriers are considered to be among the best crash countermeasures with crash reductions of up to 90%. The growth in this segment is attributed to the rising demand for cables and wire ropes on roadside and median applications. It accounted for a share of about 11.7% of the Crash barrier systems market, in terms of volume, in 2020.

Median Barrier is expected to be the fastest growing application in the Crash barrier systems market during the forecast period.

Median barrier is the fastest-growing application segment in the Crash barrier systems market. The growth in this segment is attributed to the rising demand from locations with high traffic volumes, high speeds, and significant amount of heavy truck traffic. It accounted for a share of about 20.4% of the Crash barrier systems market, in terms of volume, in 2020.

Europe is the largest market for Crash barrier systems.

Europe is the largest and market of crash barrier systems, with Russia being the major emerging market. The market in the region is growing because of the willingness of companies in the region to take up capital-intensive projects, along with the availability of technical expertise. Russia is a major manufacturer of Crash barrier systems and had the highest consumption of crash barrier systems. It accounted for a share of about 32.8% of the Crash barrier systems market, in terms of volume, in 2020.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Crash Barrier Systems Market

4.2 Crash Barrier Systems Market, by Region

4.3 Europe: Crash Barrier Systems Market, by Country and Application

4.4 Crash Barrier Systems Market: by Major Countries

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Infrastructural Spending

5.2.1.2 Increasing Incidences of Road Crash

5.2.1.3 Government Regulations and Obligations

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Crash Severity Due to Barrier Collision

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Opportunities in Emerging Regions

5.2.3.2 Growing Construction and Automotive Industries

5.2.3.3 Growth of the Flexible Crash Barriers Segment

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Interference of the Highway Agencies

5.2.4.2 Volatility in Raw Material Prices

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.1.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.1.2 Threat of New Entrants

6.1.3 Threat of Substitutes

6.1.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.1.5 Rivalry Among Existing Competitors

6.2 Supply Chain Analysis

6.2.1 Prominent Companies

6.2.2 Small & Medium Enterprises

6.2.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Supply Chain

6.3 Trade Analysis

6.4 Market Map

6.5 Pricing Analysis

6.6 Technology Analysis

6.7 Case Study Analysis

6.7.1 Safety Barrier System Rollout for M74 Bridge in Scotland

6.7.1.1 Hardstaff Barriers Supplies Safety Barrier System to Transport Scotland

6.7.1.1.1 Objective

6.7.1.1.2 Solution Statement

6.7.1.1.3 Benefits

6.8 Patent Analysis

6.9 Policy & Regulations

6.9.1 European Road Federation (Erf)

6.9.2 National Cooperative Highway Research Program

6.10 Macroeconomic Indicators

6.10.1 Trends and Forecast of GDP

6.10.2 Production Statistics of Steel, 2019

7 Crash Barrier Systems Market, by Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Portable Barrier Systems

7.2.1 Increasing Demand for Movable Barriers in Traffic Control on Highways to Drive the Market

7.3 Fixed Barrier Systems

7.3.1 Low Life Cycle Cost of Fixed Barrier Systems to Boost the Market

8 Crash Barrier Systems Market, by Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Rigid Barrier Systems

8.2.1 Low Maintenance Requirement of Rigid Barriers to Drive the Market

8.2.2 Concrete Barriers

8.2.3 Pre-Cast Concrete Barriers

8.3 Semi-Rigid Barrier Systems

8.3.1 Increasing Demand for Semi-Rigid Barriers on Highways and Median to Drive the Market

8.3.2 W-Beam Barriers

8.3.3 Thrie-Beam Barriers

8.3.4 Box Beam Barriers

8.4 Flexible Barrier Systems

8.4.1 Lowest Installation and Maintenance Cost of Flexible Barrier Systems to Boost the Market

8.4.2 Cable and Chain Beam Barriers

9 Crash Barrier Systems Market, by Device

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Crash Cushions

9.2.1 Excellent Impact Absorption Capacity of Crash Cushions to Drive the Demand

9.3 End Treatment

9.3.1 End Treatment to Witness Moderate Growth During the Forecast Period

9.4 Water and Sand Filled Barrels

9.4.1 Growing Demand from Work Zone & Bridge Decks to Support the Market

9.5 Guardrail Energy Absorbent Terminals (Geat)

9.5.1 Easy Assembly and Installation of Geat to Drive the Market

9.6 Others

10 Crash Barrier Systems Market, by Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Roadside Barrier

10.2.1 Rising Demand for Guardrail and Wire Ropes to Boost the Market

10.3 Median Barrier

10.3.1 Increased Demand from Heavy Traffic Zones Expected to Boost the Market

10.4 Work Zone Barrier

10.4.1 Increasing Demand for Safety of Personnel on Highways and Roadways to Drive the Demand

10.5 Bridge Barrier

10.5.1 New Construction and Infrastructure Development Projects in Emerging Economies to Boost the Market

10.6 Others

11 Crash Barrier Systems Market, by Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 APAC

11.5 Middle East & Africa

11.6 South America

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Share Analysis

12.3 Market Evaluation Framework

12.4 Revenue Analysis of Top 5 Market Players

12.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant

12.5.1 Star

12.5.2 Emerging Leaders

12.5.3 Pervasive

12.5.4 Emerging Companies

12.6 Sme Matrix, 2020

12.6.1 Progressive Companies

12.6.2 Responsive Companies

12.6.3 Dynamic Companies

12.6.4 Starting Blocks

12.7 Competitive Scenario

12.7.1 New Product Launch

12.7.2 Merger & Acquisition

12.7.3 Agreements & Contracts

12.7.4 Expansion

12.7.5 Partnership & Collaboration

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Major Players

13.1.1 Tata Steel Europe

13.1.2 Nv Bekaert S.A.

13.1.3 Valmont Industries, Inc.

13.1.4 Trinity Industries Inc.

13.1.5 Nucor Corporation

13.1.6 Lindsay Corporation

13.1.7 Hill & Smith Holding plc

13.1.8 Transpo Industries, Inc.

13.1.9 Arbus Limited

13.1.10 Avon Barrier Corporation Ltd.

13.2 Other Players

13.2.1 Pennar Industries Ltd.

13.2.2 Jindal India Limited

13.2.3 OTW Safety

13.2.4 Deltabloc International Gmbh

13.2.5 Sheetal Group

13.2.6 Frontier Polymers Ltd.

13.2.7 Houstan Systems Private Limited.

13.2.8 Barrier1 Systems, LLC

13.2.9 Kartikeya Industries Private Ltd.

13.2.10 Rowa Cil Infrastructures

13.2.11 Summit Precast Concrete

13.2.12 Guangxi Shiteng Traffic Facilities Co. Ltd.

13.2.13 Mediterranean Building Materials

13.2.14 Dana Steel Processing Industry LLC

13.2.15 Galvacoat

14 Appendix

14.1 Discussion Guide

14.2 Knowledge Store

14.3 Available Customizations

14.4 Related Reports

14.5 Author Details

