Pharma Clinical Trial Services Market and Industry Forecast 2020-2030

The pharma clinical trials services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10% in the first half of the forecast period and be worth $150.15bn by 2030.
Report Scope
• Pharma Clinical Trial Services Market forecasts from 2020-2030
• This report breaks down the revenue forecast for pharma clinical trial services market by type of service:
• Early Phase Services
• Late Phase Services
• Other Services
Each submarket is further divided by region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW
• This report breaks down the revenue forecast for pharma clinical trial services market by End-Users:
• Pharma
• Biotech Companies
• Other End-Users
Each submarket is further divided by region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW
• This report breaks down the revenue forecast for pharma clinical trial services market by Therapeutic Area:
• Cancer
• Cardiovascular
• CNS
• Infectious Diseases
• Metabolic Diseases
• Other Diseases
Each submarket is further divided by region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW
• This report provides individual revenue forecasts to 2030 for these regional and national markets:
• North America: the US and Rest of North America
• Europe: France, Germany, the UK, Spain, Italy, Russia, Central and Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe
• Asia-Pacific: China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC
• Rest of the World: Latin America, Middle East and Africa, Brazil
Each regional market is further divided by type of service, end-users and therapeutic area.
• Our study discusses factors that drive and restrain the pharma clinical trial services market. This report also provides a STEP analysis.
• This report discusses the leading companies in pharma clinical trial services market:
• Quintiles, Laboratory Corporation of America (LabCorp)
• Pharmaceutical Product Development (PPD)
• Parexel International
• ICON
• INC Research Holdings
• inVentiv Health
• & Other Companies
This study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the pharma clinical trial services market. You find data, trends and predictions.
