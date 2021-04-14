New York, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pharma Clinical Trial Services Market and Industry Forecast 2020-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05089828/?utm_source=GNW



The pharma clinical trials services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10% in the first half of the forecast period and be worth $150.15bn by 2030.



How this report will benefit you



Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in this sector.



In this brand new 220-page report you will receive 51 tables and 110 figures– all unavailable elsewhere.



The 220-page report provides clear detailed insight into the pharma clinical trial services market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.



By ordering and reading our brand-new report today you stay better informed and ready to act.



Report Scope



• Pharma Clinical Trial Services Market forecasts from 2020-2030



• This report breaks down the revenue forecast for pharma clinical trial services market by type of service:

• Early Phase Services

• Late Phase Services

• Other Services



Each submarket is further divided by region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW



• This report breaks down the revenue forecast for pharma clinical trial services market by End-Users:

• Pharma

• Biotech Companies

• Other End-Users



Each submarket is further divided by region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW



• This report breaks down the revenue forecast for pharma clinical trial services market by Therapeutic Area:

• Cancer

• Cardiovascular

• CNS

• Infectious Diseases

• Metabolic Diseases

• Other Diseases



Each submarket is further divided by region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW



• This report provides individual revenue forecasts to 2030 for these regional and national markets:

• North America: the US and Rest of North America

• Europe: France, Germany, the UK, Spain, Italy, Russia, Central and Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific: China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC

• Rest of the World: Latin America, Middle East and Africa, Brazil



Each regional market is further divided by type of service, end-users and therapeutic area.



• Our study discusses factors that drive and restrain the pharma clinical trial services market. This report also provides a STEP analysis.



• This report discusses the leading companies in pharma clinical trial services market:

• Quintiles, Laboratory Corporation of America (LabCorp)

• Pharmaceutical Product Development (PPD)

• Parexel International

• ICON

• INC Research Holdings

• inVentiv Health

• & Other Companies



This study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the pharma clinical trial services market. You find data, trends and predictions.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05089828/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________