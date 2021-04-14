Two Day Virtual Clinical Trials Connect Conference 2021- May 5th-6th, 2021

Dublin, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Clinical Trials Connect 2021" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 4th Annual Global Clinical Trials Connect 2021 will provide a platform to discuss on the futuristic advancements in clinical trials and clinical research.
This multidisciplinary program involves broad participation of people from clinical trials community from around the globe who are focused on learning more about clinical research, clinical trials planning and management.
The Pharma and Bio-Tech companies are consistently evolving and new clinical studies, technologies and advancements in care and treatments have augmented the efficiency and at the same time, the complexity of clinical trials has increased, with tests being carried out in a highly structured and closely coordinated manner. It is high time that we look into innovative strategies, new technologies, effective and quality collaborations to address these issues, which can cater to the needs of the patient and the industry.
This conference intends to focus on the global health and clinical trials around the world. Bioethics, regulations, patient recruitment, site selection, real-world data, data integration & Strategy, outsourcing, vendor management, quality (QbD) in Trial Conduct, risk-based monitoring, clinical auditing & financial planning and other significant topics that play a key role in clinical trials will be addressed along with innovative sessions on new technologies, effective and quality collaborations.
This program will certainly educate health care scientists on trial design, operations, organizing trials, research computing, regulatory aspects, report on clinical trials and gain a better knowledge of the implications of clinical trials in prevention, diagnosis, clinical trial-related ethics and disease treatments.
The Virtual summit will facilitate an invaluable networking opportunities with Decision makers and Industry experts, focusing on real case studies and insightful presentations. Bringing in Exciting features like Q&A Sessions with industry experts, Networking Video Chat, Polling, Raise Hand, Virtual Exhibitor booths with waiting room/tables and virtual chat, Peer to Peer connect at Social Lounge, Handout Bags and more giving opportunity to grow and expand your networking throughout the event
Key Highlights
- Patient Recruitment and Site selection
- Innovative trial designs
- Partnership & Collaboration - Sponsors, CROs, Sites and External Vendors
- Patient centric clinical trials
- Making Patient Engagement a Reality
- New innovations in Patient Recruitment planning and execution on a clinical trial
- Outsourcing strategies and models
- Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment and Electronic Patient Reported Outcome
- Streamlined IRT development process
- Pharmacovigilance & Clinical Trials
- Post-Clinical Trial closed communities
- How to future proof your clinical operations
- Implementing Risk Based Monitoring
- Streamlining R&D and lower costs in clinical trials
- Adaptive Trial Model
- Clinical Trial Auditing
- Real World Clinical Trial Strategies
- Data Quality & Technology
- Clinical Data Strategy & Analytics
- Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Systems
- Clinical Technology and Driving Innovation
- M-Health, Wearable and Consumer Technology
- Big-Data, IoT and Artificial Intelligence in Clinical trials
- Blockchain technology for improving clinical research quality
Who Should Attend:
This event is designed for senior-level attendees from various companies including Pharmaceutical, Bio-Tech, Bio-Pharma, CRO's, Investigative Sites, Solution provider and Government institutions.
Attendees include VPs, GMs, Directors, Heads and Managers of
- Clinical Trials
- Clinical Study Management
- Clinical Operations
- Clinical Research
- Patient Organizations
- Patient Recruitment
- Outsourcing
- Vendor Management
- Site Management
- Site Monitoring
- Clinical Pharmacology
- IT
- Clinical Data Management
- EDC
- Clinical/Digital Innovation
- Clinical Design/Protocol design/ Strategy makers
- Clinical Research Sites
- CROs and CMOs
- Hospitals/ Associations
- Regulatory affairs
Speakers
Daniel De Schryver
Patient Engagement & Advocacy Lead, EMEA
Janssen Pharmaceutical
Catherine O'Connor
Director, Global Clinical Research
Gilead Sciences
Adama Ibrahim
Director, Digital Solutions (Global Drug Development)
Novartis
Bodo Lutz
Global Risk Management, Data Integrity, and Quality Assurance
Novartis
Ana Herradon Virseda
Associate Director, Monitoring Manager
Bristol-Myers Squibb
Maria Kuthning
Clinical Program Leader
Sobi - Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)
Pawel Wojcik
Associate Director Study Management (Clinical Operations, R&D Oncology)
Astrazeneca
Maria Palombini
Leader, Healthcare Life Sciences Practice
IEEE Standards Association
Tamzin Blagbrough
Sourcing consultant
Eli Lilly
Sol Yates
Associate Director Regulatory Affairs Development
Grunenthal
Veronique Freund
Head of Clinical External Parties Quality Management
Sanofi
Edyta Zbirog-Lukawska
Central Europe Quality And Compliance Adviser (Affiliate Process and Training Adviser)
Roche
Lucy Hampshire
Senior Director, Medicines Quality
Eli Lilly and Company
Karen Hue
Senior GxP Consultant
30 TECHNOLOGY
Devaki Nair
Clinical Lead for Clinical Biochemistry and HOD - Director SAS Centre for Cardiac Biomarkers
NHS
Ellen Van Vijnckt
Head Start-Up & Admin Team Country Clinical Operations
Roche
Vladimir Anisimov
Principal Data Scientist | Data Science | Center for Design & Analysis
Amgen
Nancy Meyerson-Hess
Chief Compliance and Regulatory Officer
eMQT
Kylie Gyertson
Head of Cancer Clinical Trials Unit
UCLH
Tim Cave
SaySo Medical CEO & Founder
SaySo Medical
Marc Ditmarsch
VP Clinical & Operations
NewAmsterdam Pharma
Gareth Powell
Business Development Officer
NIHR
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5q5mpe