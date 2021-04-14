Amdocs Joins Open Networking Foundation to Accelerate Intelligent Automation Technologies for Next Generation Mobile and Hybrid Networks

ST. LOUIS , April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that it has joined the Open Networking Foundation (ONF) as a new member. ONF is a non-profit operator-led consortium driving transformation of network infrastructure and carrier business models utilizing network disaggregation, white box economics, open source software and software defined standards. By joining ONF, Amdocs continues to build on its commitment to drive service innovation and operations agility through advanced service and network automation solutions based on open interfaces, industry standards, data-driven Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML) and cloud-native technology.



Amdocs will engage with the ONF SD-RAN project, which is focused on enabling modular and customizable Radio Access Network (RAN) solutions that help service providers innovate more easily and add new functionality faster. The project is creating open source components for the mobile RAN space that are compliant with the architecture defined by the O-RAN Alliance.

Amdocs has already been active in open technology communities such as systems integration for TIP labs and edge deployed machine learning for open RAN use-cases. Additionally, Amdocs continues to drive the evolution of next-generation operations support systems (OSS) and automation technologies for cross-domain hybrid networks, and has been recognized for new product innovation and transformative OSS solutions.

“We are pleased to welcome Amdocs to the SD-RAN community,” stated Timon Sloane, Vice President Marketing and Ecosystem, ONF. “A key goal of the SD-RAN project is to enable multi-vendor RAN solutions allowing for a mix of open source and vendor proprietary components, and to enable the emergence of a marketplace of vendor xApps that can bring exciting new capabilities to RAN. One such capability is intelligent automation leveraging AI/ML to enable more efficient operation of RAN infrastructure, and it is exciting to have Amdocs committing to help drive these capabilities in the context of the SD-RAN project.”

“Amdocs helps service providers harness and monetize the power of new networks through open, smart, cloud-based automation software and solutions such as SmartRAN and Amdocs’ NEO next generation OSS platform,” said Anthony Goonetilleke, group president of Media, Network and Technology, Amdocs. “Support for ONF SD-RAN is a key aspect of Amdocs' approach for deploying AI and ML for near real-time analytics, responsive network capacity and coverage, proactive actions, as well as context-aware service experience optimization.”

Amdocs’ purpose is to enrich lives and progress society, using creativity and technology to build a better connected world. Amdocs and its 26,000 employees partner with the leading players in the communications and media industry, enabling next-generation experiences in 85 countries. Our cloud-native, open and dynamic portfolio of digital solutions, platforms and services brings greater choice, faster time to market and flexibility, to better meet the evolving needs of our customers as they drive growth, transform and take their business to the cloud. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.2 billion in fiscal 2020. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com .

