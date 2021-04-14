Red Pine Announces the Grant of Stock Options

TORONTO, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: RPX) (“Red Pine” or the “Company”) announces that its Board of Directors has granted an aggregate of 2,470,000 stock options to directors, employees and consultants of the Company. Each stock option is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.73 per common share, with vesting period of 36 months, and exercisable for a period of five years from the date of grant.



The Company has not issued stock options since June 20, 2019. The options are granted pursuant to the Company’s Stock Option Plan and will be subject to applicable regulatory hold periods.

About Red Pine Exploration Inc.

Red Pine Exploration Inc. is a gold and base-metals exploration company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Company's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "RPX".

