Brunswick Corporation Enhances Marine Autonomous Technology Capabilities Through New Partnership with Carnegie Robotics

METTAWA, Ill., April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) announced today that it has entered into a new partnership with Carnegie Robotics LLC (CRL), a leading provider of advanced robotics, sensors and autonomous solutions for a wide range of commercial and government applications. The collaboration will combine CRL’s depth and breadth in autonomous technology with Brunswick’s leadership position in the marine industry and continued execution of its ACES (Autonomy, Connectivity, Electrification and Shared Access) strategy, creating advanced driver assistance and autonomous solutions to improve the boating experience across a range of applications and scenarios.

“We are excited to work with Carnegie Robotics on a number of projects that will allow us to integrate situational marine autonomy into our new product development,” said Dave Foulkes, Brunswick Corporation CEO. “This partnership, in addition to other investments we have made to support our ACES strategy, will augment our internal capability to develop solutions that advance our autonomy stack in critical areas such as applied sensor technology, computer vision and machine learning, product architecture definition, functional safety, and artificial intelligence.”

Automation and control technologies are rapidly emerging critical enablers for delivering innovation through smart-connected recreational marine products and experiences. The partnership with Carnegie Robotics will accelerate Brunswick’s development and introduction of autonomous solutions by utilizing CRL’s capabilities to accurately sense and detect objects, and use artificial intelligence for mission planning, mapping, object classification and vessel motion planning.

“Carnegie Robotics is proud to partner with Brunswick, and honored to work alongside their stellar team,” said John Bares, Carnegie Robotics CEO. “We pride ourselves in solving the hard problems, and couldn’t be happier to partner with Brunswick, a world-class trailblazer in the marine space. We will push each other to develop and deploy differentiating products.”

“We have robust plans with Carnegie Robotics to support the delivery of industry-leading boater experiences enabled by autonomous technology,” said John Reid, Brunswick Corporation vice president of Enterprise Technologies. “Working collaboratively with CRL will accelerate our capability-building, allowing us to pair our dedicated enterprise resources with the expertise of CRL, and delivering autonomous-enabled experiences to the marketplace in the near future.”

About Brunswick Corporation

Headquartered in Mettawa, Illinois, Brunswick Corporation’s leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers and SmartCraft electronics; Power Products Integrated Solutions; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood, Mastervolt, and Whale marine parts; Land ’N’ Sea, BLA, Payne’s Marine, Kellogg Marine, and Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Heyday, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Boating Services Network, Freedom Boat Club and Boat Class. For more information, visit brunswick.com.

About Carnegie Robotics, LLC

Carnegie Robotics, LLC, is a leading provider of advanced robotics sensors and autonomous solutions for defense, agriculture, mining, heavy-equipment, facility maintenance, material handling, and other commercial applications. Since 2010, Carnegie Robotics has grown to fulfill the increasing demand for reliable and robust components and systems that provide perception and intelligence for Autonomous Mobile Robotics (AMR) as well as assistive devices for human-operated machines. CRL partners with major OEMs, large commercial enterprises, and several branches of the U.S. Department of Defense to deliver reliable, disruptive, autonomous technology. For more information visit www.carnegierobotics.com.