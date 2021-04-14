Global Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market Report 2021: Product Launches, Approvals, Ongoing Strategic Collaborations, & Business Expansions - Forecast to 2030

Dublin, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The research report constitutes an in-depth study of the global CDSS market, including a thorough analysis of revenues generated from the use of CDSS in professional healthcare settings.

Based on the product launches, approvals, and ongoing strategic collaborations, as well as business expansions, the market size and potential for the forecast period of 2021-2030 have been estimated.

The clinical decision support systems of the future are expected to be developed to leverage data to make observations which are not interpretable by humans. Healthcare IT systems in the future are expected to leverage cutting-edge technology as an enabler to make clinical care more streamlined and accurate.

The technology is still in its nascent stage. One of the strong points of this technology is that it improves with time. Continuous input from clinicians, patients, and other stakeholders will be essential for correctly implementing the technology to enhance meaningful uses, reduce costs, and improve treatment outcomes.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has COVID-19 impacted the adoption of CDSS as well as the market dynamics influencing it?

What are the key regulations governing the CDSS market in key regions?

What are the technological developments which are expected to have the maximum influence on the global CDSS market?

Who are the leading players to hold significant dominance on the global CDSS market currently?

What are the key business models being followed by the key players in the market?

What are some of the major factors which are expected to influence the growth in adoption of CDSS across the globe?

What are the key strategies incorporated by leading players in the global CDSS market landscape?

What is the current revenue contribution for the different types of CDSS, and what are the expected modifications in the forecast period?

Which countries contribute to the major share of the current demand, and which ones hold significant scope for growth during the next 10 years?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Product Definition



2 Scope of Research



3 Research Methodology



4 Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market

4.1 Key Trends

4.2 Scenario Comparative Analysis

4.3 Effect on Competitive Landscape and Product Demand

4.4 Regional Impact

4.5 Future Perspective and Recommendations



5 Industry Analysis

5.1 Industry Ecosystem

5.2 Evidence-Based Analysis

5.3 Entry Barriers to Adoption of CDSS

5.4 Legal and Regulatory Framework

5.4.1 Regulatory Framework in the U.S.

5.4.2 Regulatory Framework in the European Union

5.5 Patent Landscape

5.5.1 Insights About Awaited Technological Advancements

5.5.1.1 The Transition from CDS Version 1.0 to Newer Versions

5.5.1.2 Robotic Surgery

5.5.1.3 Machine Learning

5.5.1.4 Natural Language Processing (NLP)

5.5.1.5 Big Data Analytics

5.5.1.6 Artificial Intelligence

5.5.2 Patent Filing Trend

5.5.2.1 Patent Analysis by Country

5.5.2.2 Patent Analysis by Year



6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Share Analysis

6.2 Key Developments and Strategies

6.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2.2 New Offerings and Regulatory Approvals

6.2.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

6.2.4 Funding Activities

6.3 Business Model Analysis



7 Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market, 2019-2030

7.1 Assumptions and Limitations

7.2 Key Findings and Opportunity Assessment

7.3 Global Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market Size & Forecast, 2019-2030

7.4 Market Dynamics

7.4.1 Market Growth-Promoting Factors

7.4.1.1 Growing Emphasis on Reducing Medical Errors and Hospital Readmission Rates to Reduce Healthcare Costs

7.4.1.2 The Rise in the Number of Chronic Diseases

7.4.1.3 Technological Advancements in the Field of Information Technology

7.4.1.4 Shortage of Healthcare Workforce to Drive Demand for CDSS

7.4.1.5 Partnerships between CDSS Vendors and Cloud-Based Service Providers

7.4.2 Market Growth Inhibiting Factors

7.4.2.1 The Reluctance of Clinicians to use CDSS Systems due to Computer Illiteracy

7.4.2.2 Lack of Interoperability among CDSS and EHR

7.4.2.3 Data Security and Privacy Concerns

7.4.3 Market Growth Opportunities

7.4.3.1 Integration of CDSS with Blockchain

7.4.3.2 Collaborations with Precision Medicine Providers

7.4.3.3 Business Expansion in the Emerging Markets

7.4.3.4 Product Differentiation

7.4.4 Impact Analysis



8 Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market (by Product Type)

8.1 Key Findings and Opportunity Assessment

8.2 Integrated

8.3 Standalone



9 Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market (by User Interactivity)

9.1 Key Findings and Opportunity Assessment

9.2 Active CDSS

9.3 Passive CDSS



10 Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market (by CDSS Type)

10.1 Key Findings and Opportunity Assessment

10.2 Conventional

10.3 Advanced



11 Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market, (by Delivery Mode)

11.1 Key Findings and Opportunity Assessment

11.2 On-Premise CDSS

11.3 Cloud-Based CDSS



12 Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market (by Model)

12.1 Key Findings and Opportunity Assessment

12.2 Knowledge-Based CDSS

12.3 Non-Knowledge-Based CDSS



13 Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market (by Application)

13.1 Key Findings and Opportunity Assessment

13.2 Preventive Care

13.3 Diagnostics

13.4 Follow-Up Management

13.5 Other Applications



14 Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market (by End User)

14.1 Key Findings and Opportunity Assessment

14.2 Hospitals and Clinics

14.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

14.4 Other End Users (Elderly Care Homes, Nursing Homes, etc.)



15 Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market (by Region)



16 Company Profiles

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Cerner Corporation

Change Healthcare

Epic Systems Corporation

General Electric Company

Hearst Corporation

Inferscience, Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

McKesson Corporation

Medical Information Technology, Inc. (MEDITECH)

Oncology Analytics, Inc.

Persivia Inc.

RELX Group

VisualDx

Wolters Kluwer N.V.

CureMD Healthcare

RAMPmedical Henisaja GmbH

The Medical Algorithms Company Limited

