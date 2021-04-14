New York, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Forecast 2020-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04974736/?utm_source=GNW
• Along with revenue prediction for the overall world market for biosimilar monoclonal antibodies, our investigation shows forecasts to 2027 for the market segmented by compound:
• Infliximab
• Rituximab
• Abciximab
• Trastuzumab
• Adalimumab
• Bevacizumab
• This report also shows revenue to 2027 for individual biosimilar mAb products in the market:
• Remsima/Inflectra
• Infimab
• Reditux
• BI695500
• CT-P10
• BI695501
• FKB327
• FKB238
• Mabtas
• AcellBia
• Maball
• Clotinab
• Abcixirel
• BCD-022
• BCD-021
• Herzuma
• CANMAB/Hertraz
• Our analyses show individual revenue forecasts to 2027 for these regional and national markets:
• The US Biosimilar mAb Market
• Japanese Biosimilar mAb Market
• EU5 Biosimilar mAb Markets
• BRIC and South Korea Biosimilar mAb Markets
• Rest of the World Biosimilar mAb Market
• This report profiles 10 leading companies either with biosimilar mAbs already on the market or in the pipeline
• Our study discusses strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats affecting the biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04974736/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Forecast 2020-2030Biosimilar Versions of Infliximab, Rituximab, Trastuzumab, Adalimumab, Bevacizumab and Abciximab. • Global Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Market forecasts from 2017-2027.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Forecast 2020-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04974736/?utm_source=GNW