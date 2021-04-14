Global Silicon Dioxide Nanoparticles/Powders (Nanosilica) Market Report 2021 Featuring US Research Nanomaterials, Fuso Chemical, Dupont, Evonik, Elkem ASA, Sinopharm, American Elements

Dublin, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Silicon Dioxide Nanoparticles/Powders (Nanosilica)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Silicon dioxide nanoparticles/powders (Si-NPs) also known as silica nanoparticles or nano-silica are inorganic engineered materials ranging in size from 1 to 100 nm.

They have unique characteristics including:

high surface area;

high pore volume;

tunable pore size;

excellent biocompatibility;

ability to encapsulate hydrophilic as well as hydrophobic materials;

low production costs;

scalable synthetic availability.

Applications of Si-NPs include fillers for composites and rubber, absorbents, catalysts, advanced coating additives, toners and inorganic carriers in biomedicine, cosmetics and the food industry

Report contents include:

Market drivers and trends.

Properties and synthesis methods.

Market segment analysis. Markets covered include adhesives, biomedicine, catalysts, cement, coatings, composites, rubber, electronics, lubricants, food additives, cosmetics, printer toners, batteries and supercapacitors.

Global market structure.

Global regulations and safety.

Price and price drivers.

Market consumption of Silicon dioxide (TiO2) nanoparticles/powders, total, by market and by region.

Profiles of 49 Silicon dioxide (TiO2) nanoparticles/powders producers and suppliers. Companies profiled include US Research Nanomaterials, Inc., Fuso Chemical Co., Ltd., Dupont, Evonik, Elkem ASA, Sinopharm Chemical Reagent Co., Ltd., American Elements and more.

Key Topics Covered:

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



2 INTRODUCTION

2.1 Aims and objectives of the study

2.2 Technology Readiness Level (TRL)

2.3 Market definition

2.3.1 Properties of nanomaterials

2.4 Categorization



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 The global market for nanoparticles/powders

3.2 Silicon dioxide (SiO2) nanoparticles/powders market



4 PROPERTIES



5 SYNTHESIS METHODS

5.1 Stober method

5.2 Microemulsion method

5.3 Gas phase method

5.4 Precipitation method



6 MARKET SEGMENT ANALYSIS

6.1 Adhesives

6.1.1 Motivation for use

6.1.2 Applications

6.2 Biomedicine

6.2.1 Motivation for use

6.2.2 Applications

6.2.2.1 Drug delivery and cancer therapy

6.2.2.2 Biosensors

6.2.2.3 Bioimaging

6.2.2.4 Implants

6.3 Catalysts

6.3.1 Motivation for use

6.3.2 Applications

6.4 Cement

6.4.1 Motivation for use

6.4.2 Applications

6.5 Coatings

6.5.1 Motivation for use

6.5.2 Applications

6.5.2.1 Scratch resistant

6.5.2.2 Anti-reflection

6.5.2.3 Anti-corrosion

6.5.2.4 Flame retardant

6.6 Composites

6.6.1 Motivation for use

6.6.2 Applications

6.7 Electronics

6.7.1 Motivation for use

6.7.2 Applications

6.8 Lubricants

6.8.1 Motivation for use

6.8.2 Applications

6.9 Rubber

6.9.1 Motivation for use

6.9.2 Applications

6.10 Other

6.10.1 Food additives

6.10.2 Cosmetics

6.10.3 Printer toners

6.10.4 Batteries and supercapacitors



7 MARKET STRUCTURE



8 REGULATIONS AND SAFETY

8.1 Regulations

8.1.1 Europe

8.1.2 North America

8.1.3 Asia-Pacific

8.2 Toxicity and safety



9 TECHNOLOGY READINESS LEVEL (TRL) CHART



10 PRICE AND PRICE DRIVERS



11 GLOBAL MARKET DEMAND FOR SILICON DIOXIDE NANOPARTICLES/POWDERS

11.1 Silicon dioxide nanoparticles/powders market share 2020

11.2 Demand in tons, 2010-2030

11.2.1 Total global demand

11.2.2 Demand by market 2019-2030

11.3 Consumption by region



12 PRODUCER AND SUPPLIER PROFILES



13 EX-PRODUCERS



14 REFERENCES

