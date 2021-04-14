New York, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Stem Cell Technologies and Applications Market 2020-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04890877/?utm_source=GNW



The global stem cell technologies and applications market is estimated to have reached US $17,791.8 million 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% in the first half of the forecast period.



Report Scope



• Global Stem Cell Technologies and Applications Market forecasts from 2020-2030



• Global Stem Cell Technologies and Applications submarket forecasts from 2020-2030:

• Cancer treatment

• Cardiovascular therapy

• CNS

• Other therapies

• Non-therapeutic applications



• Individual revenue forecast to 2030 for selected top products:

• MSC-100-IV (Mesoblast)

• Hearticellgram-AMI (Pharmicell)

• CardioRel (Reliance Life Sciences)

• Osteocel Plus (NuVasive)

• Trinity Evolution and Elite (Orthofix)

• CARTISTEM (MEDIPOST)



• Analysis of the most promising pipeline therapies in each therapeutic segment



• Discussion on regulatory environments and developments in the US, Japan, Europe and other leading countries



• Analysis of what drives and restrains the market



• This study also discusses other influences on that field, including these:

• Haematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT)

• Embryonic stem cells (ESCs), induced pluripotent adult (IPSCs) and parthenogenetic cells

• Uses for umbilical cord blood and related technologies, including cellular and blood banking

• Agents for osteogenesis and treating autoimmune conditions

• Applications in cell-based assays, diagnostics and drug development.



• Key questions answered by this report:

• What is the size of the total stem cells market, and how will the market evolve between 2020 and 2030?

• How will the main segments within the overall stem cells market develop between 2020-2030?

• What are the main drivers and restraints that will shape the overall stem cells market, and its individual segments over the next ten years?

• What is the state of stem cell research in the different therapeutic segments?

• What are some of the most prominent companies within this space, and what are their latest developments?

• What are the most promising pipeline therapies in each therapeutic segment?

• What are the revenue prospects for some of the stem cell therapies which have already been approved?

• What are the main strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats for the stem cell market?

• What are the main social, technological, economic and political factors that influence this market?



This study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the Global Stem Cell Technologies and Applications Market. You find data, trends and predictions.

