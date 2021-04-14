CENTOGENE Extends Partnership With Takeda

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., ROSTOCK, Germany and BERLIN, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centogene N.V. (Nasdaq: CNTG), a commercial-stage company focused on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies, announced today that it has extended its partnership with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE: 4502/NYSE: TAK) to diagnose patients with certain genetic disorders.



As part of the agreement, which has been extended until March 2022, CENTOGENE will continue providing access to genetic testing to patients around the world.

Andrin Oswald, M.D., CEO of CENTOGENE, said, "We are pleased to be extending our partnership with Takeda, which will allow us to continue diagnosing and connecting rare disease patients globally. There is still a lot of work to be done, but with each step, we are closer to bringing patients the life-saving medical solutions they need.”

In January 2015, CENTOGENE originally entered into an agreement with Shire Pharmaceuticals, which is now a subsidiary of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, to provide diagnostic testing capability to enhance early diagnosis of patients suffering from genetic rare diseases.

About CENTOGENE

CENTOGENE engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases transforming real-world clinical and genetic data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Our goal is to bring rationality to treatment decisions and to accelerate the development of new orphan drugs by using our extensive rare disease knowledge, including epidemiological and clinical data, as well as innovative biomarkers. CENTOGENE has developed a global proprietary rare disease platform based on our real-world data repository with over 3.6 billion weighted data points from approximately 595,000 patients representing over 120 different countries as of September 30, 2020.



The Company’s platform includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data that reflects a global population, and also a biobank of these patients’ blood samples. CENTOGENE believes this represents the only platform that comprehensively analyzes multi-level data to improve the understanding of rare hereditary diseases, which can aid in the identification of patients and improve our pharmaceutical partners’ ability to bring orphan drugs to the market. As of September 30, 2020, the Company collaborated with over 40 pharmaceutical partners covering over 45 different rare diseases.