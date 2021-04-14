Zymergen Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering

EMERYVILLE, Calif., April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zymergen Inc. (“Zymergen”), one of the world’s foremost biofacturing companies, today announced that it has launched the roadshow for the initial public offering (“IPO”) of 13,600,000 shares of its common stock. The initial offering price is expected to be between $28 and $31 per share. The underwriters of the offering will also have a 30-day option to purchase from Zymergen up to an additional 2,040,000 shares of its common stock. Zymergen has applied to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "ZY."



J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering. BofA Securities, Cowen and UBS Investment Bank are acting as book-running managers. Lazard is acting as co-manager.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or by telephone at 866-803-9204 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmorganchase.com; or Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526 or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com. Copies of the final prospectus, when available, related to the offering will be available at www.sec.gov.

A registration statement, including a preliminary prospectus, relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Zymergen

Zymergen is a biofacturing company using biology to reimagine the world. Zymergen partners with nature to design, develop and manufacture bio-based breakthrough products that deliver value to customers in a broad range of industries. A unique combination of biology, chemistry, software and automation enables the company to design and create new materials.

Media Contact

Mike Dulin

mdulin@zymergen.com

502-777-2029