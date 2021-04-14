New York, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Chronic Hepatitis B (CHB) - Epidemiology Forecast to 2029" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06058305/?utm_source=GNW





Hepatitis B is a vaccine-preventable disease, but there is no cure if you have the disease.Chronic hepatitis B (CHB) occurs when the immune system cannot fight the infection and it remains in the body for six months or longer.



CHB can be a life-threatening disease, and it is a major global health concern.Not all people with the infection will be symptomatic.



In some people, CHB can develop into cirrhosis or liver cancer.



Epidemiologists used age- and sex-specific diagnosed prevalence rates to forecast the diagnosed prevalent casesEpidemiologists applied country-specific diagnosed prevalence rates of CHB, wherever available, to each country’s population to obtain the number of estimated diagnosed prevalent cases. Diagnosed prevalent cases were also segmented by e-antigen status, HBV DNA level, ALT level, type of liver cirrhosis and co-infection with HIV or HCV.



The following data describes epidemiology of CHB cases.In 2019, the 9MM had 17,775,652 diagnosed prevalent cases of CHB.



This is expected to increase to 18,133,860 cases by 2029, at an Annual Growth Rate (AGR) of 0.20%. The increase is driven by changes in the in the underlying population structure such as aging and population growth in the 9MM. In 2019, in each of the 9MM except China, the majority of diagnosed prevalent cases of CHB were negative for e-antigen. In the 9MM, China accounted approximately 90% of all diagnosed prevalent cases of CHB. The stagnant prevalence rate in the 9MM, is primarily due to the lifetime nature of the condition and to a large proportion of cases in the 9MM occurring in migrants from higher-risk countries who have missed the vaccination program in infancy.



Scope

- The Chronic Hepatitis B Epidemiology Report provides an overview of the risk factors and global trends of CHB in the nine major markets (9MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan, Brazil and China).

- This report also includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for the following segmentations in all across the 9MM: diagnosed prevalent cases of CHB by age and sex; diagnosed prevalent cases of CHB by e-antigen status; diagnosed prevalent cases of CHB by HBV DNA level; diagnosed prevalent cases of CHB cases by ALT level; diagnosed prevalent cases of CHB by type of liver cirrhosis; diagnosed prevalent cases of CHB by co-infection with HIV or HCV.

- The CHB epidemiology report is written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.

- The Epidemiology Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 9MM.



Reasons to Buy

The CHB Epidemiology series will allow you to -

- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global CHB market.

- Quantify patient populations in the global CHB market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans.

- Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for CHB therapeutics in each of the markets covered.

- Understand magnitude of CHB population by e-antigen status, HBV DNA level, ALT level, type of liver cirrhosis and co-infection with HIV or HCV.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06058305/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________