The Best Places to Go Right After Landing in Cancun

Cancun is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world, and there's no shortage of locals who you'll discover upon landing who will be happy to guide you around. Cab drivers, limo drivers, and timeshare presenters are all going to bombard you with suggestions of the most gorgeous stretch of sandy beach or the hottest restaurant.



But those suggestions are all going to be based on their assumptions of what tourists like. Locals are used to being asked, so they rattle off a few of the most popular and leave it at that. If you really want to get a feel for the place, a little more research may be necessary.

Where, for instance, would you rather go right after landing at the Cancun airport ? The airport is not one of the biggest despite its popularity, so the food options there are limited. So to orient you quickly, here are some of the best places for tourists to stop by right after touchdown.

A Note About Taxi Vs. Uber

Like a lot of tourist cities, the transportation industry has spent the past few years in bitter feuds between taxi companies and Uber, the giant rideshare service that threatens so many livelihoods. The problem with Cancun is that the local taxis are fairly pricey and, if the driver isn't connected with your hotel, they won't necessarily be the most helpful.

It's up to you which service you use, as both provide decent if not full coverage of the city, but should you go old school with a taxi, be sure you already exchanged your cash into pesos, as cab drivers won't give you any change in American.

Forget the Taxi Controversy, Take the Bus

With taxi service being less than reputable, there is another alternative that's becoming increasingly popular. The bus line in Cancun was revamped three years ago, with clear routes through downtown and the hotel district. What's more, it only costs a peso per trip. A taxi from the airport to a hotel can cost up to $50, so you can understand why a reliable bus line is so valuable in such a city.

One can also splurge and rent a car. The roads are very well-maintained, and it makes catching a ferry to Isla Mujeres or Cozumel much easier.

Explore The Hotel Zone First

Cancun is broken up into two areas. The first is downtown or Ciudad Cancun, and the other is The Hotel Zone or Zona Hotelera. As the name suggests, this is the place you'll likely be going to sleep, but there are plenty of nightlife activities in and around the hotel for the more restless crowd.

Restaurants and bars are all located on one convenient street which runs through the heart of the Hotel Zone, so be on the lookout for Kukulcan Boulevard.

Next, Downtown

Like a lot of tourist cities, the Hotel Zone can be a little overwhelming. Think of it as Times Square in New York: you want to see it, but you didn't come to live there. You want some of that authentic, New York feel.

The same can be said of Cancun, where the Disneyland feel of the Hotel Zone is vibrant a colorful, but not really emblematic of Mexican culture. Downtown is where you go for a taste of local flavor, where you'll find authentic street food, local shops, gorgeous parks, and even Mexican Wrestling. The local artwork alone is enough of a reason to make a trip.

Just take a walk down Avenida Tulum to get a real sense of Cancun. If you're there for the food, you're sure to love the idea of taco vendors on street corners when all you've ever known is hot dogs.

Swim in Cenotes

Cenotes are natural pools of water created by collapsing limestone bedrock. In ancient Maya, they were used for natural water and the occasional sacrifice. But they're true geological wonders, and some of the most beautiful in the world occur in Australia and Cancun.

Some of the most striking for snorkeling, scuba diving, or just wading around are Cenote La Noria, Cenote Mojarras, or the Verde Lucero, the latter of which includes its own zip line.

Join a Temazcal Ceremony

Used since ancient Mesoamerican times, a Temazcal is essentially a sweat lodge for purification purposes. It's led by a local shaman, working entirely in darkness, who pours water on hot rocks while chanting and applying different herbs to summon spirits.

The entire experience is exhilarating, and as with the best sweat lodge, you come out feeling refreshed, not overwhelmed.

Now It's Time To Head To The Beach

After the sweat lodge, you'll likely want to get in that blue Caribbean water. This won’t be a problem. They aren't far, and with 13 miles of Cancun coastline, you won't have trouble finding a spot. The beaches here are so beautiful, it's easy to forget to Instagram. It's one of the few places left in the world where just looking for yourself is enough.

There are plenty of beaches to choose from, but some particularly stand out from the rest. Playa Delfines is one of the largest and does not have any hotels nearby, making it a favorite for locals. The currents, however, are very strong, so this is more a beach for sitting and enjoying a margarita.

If you have children, Playa Tortuga is the ideal place for them, as the waves are not threatening. The only issue is that it can tend to get a little crowded.

Playa Forum is probably the perfect spot for singles. Located next to a handful of bars and hotels, it's always a lively environment.

Now that you have a better sense of how to get around Cancun and where to find what you're looking for, the journey should be that much easier. The most important part of traveling is that you're comfortable wherever you are. After all, you're not going to have much fun if you're displaced.