Apogee Rockets up Guidehouse Insights Leaderboard

ATLANTA, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest Guidehouse Insights Leaderboard on Home Energy Management (HEM) ranks privately held, Atlanta-based, Apogee Interactive among the top four performers in a field of fifteen. While the field of players has gotten a lot more crowded during the last two years, Apogee leaped ahead of power industry behemoths and outranked eleven other providers.



Most notably, the company achieved the highest ratings in the critical categories of Go-To-Market Strategy, Technology, Production Strategy, and Product Quality & Reliability for their artificial intelligence (AI) powered, personalized, customer engagement platform.

The study is based on primary research gained from phone and in-person interviews with industry leaders including executives, engineers, and marketing professionals from every part of the value chain, including technology companies, utilities and other service providers, industry associations, government agencies, and the investment community. It shows dramatic growth in the HEM marketplace since 2018 in terms of players and market size.

Apogee is singled out for providing utilities with software delivering personalized, proactive, digital communications to customers using AI and predictive analytics to make messages timely and relevant. The messages help customers manage their home’s energy use and support our transition to a greener energy future.

In addition to reports and notifications, Apogee uses personalized videos that explain energy bills, request DR-event participation, and provide high and mid-cycle bill alerts. These videos are interactive, allowing consumers to select viewing options during the video that are relevant to their interests. The company has also developed an Amazon Alexa skill that explains a customer’s energy bill and provides savings tips.

The report calls Apogee’s market position enviable, saying in the report, “As long as Apogee maintains the quality and scope of its offerings, where it scored exceptionally well, it should be well-positioned to maintain its position or even move up on the Leaderboard in the future.” The company currently serves some of the industry’s largest and most progressive top-tier IOUs along with hundreds of smaller cooperatives and municipals through aggregated purchase by G&Ts and Joint Action Agencies.

The key to Apogee’s success is the creative use of the industry’s most accurate and refined predictive energy modeling engines using AI-powered disaggregation algorithms that power an entire suite of applications and services. What began as the highly rated “virtual” energy audit has now morphed into outbound Personalized Video Messages and sophisticated tools that help customers understand their energy use, ways to save, and how to optimize their home’s performance.

According to Apogee CEO, Susan Gilbert, “We are pleased to have sped through the contender category to border the Leader quadrant in just two years. I am especially proud of being ranked higher than all the providers in Go to Market Strategy and being among the top performers in four other critical areas of performance.”

Technology was another evaluation criteria where Apogee was distinguished, receiving the highest rankings for their “development and technology providing a significant business advantage over competitors that is likely to have an enduring impact on its success. Higher scores are given for a proven market success or for delivering unique product attributes.”

Click Here to access Guidehouse Insight’s Leaderboard report overview.

