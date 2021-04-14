Speed, Cost, Risk: First Advantage 2021 Trends Report Examines Critical Screening Factors, Delivers Key Industry Insights

ATLANTA, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Advantage, a leading global provider of technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety and compliance, today released findings from its 2021 Trends Report. The annual research illuminates emerging background screening trends, with the latest report leveraging aggregate data from First Advantage’s 75 million global searches in 2020 cross-referenced against customer survey responses.



Noting the unique circumstances that 2020 presented, First Advantage CEO Scott Staples commented, “Our 2021 Trends Report offers a fascinating look at how companies responded to the challenges faced over the last year, using technology to keep business moving. It tells both the story of 2020 and shares benchmarks for the path forward, to help companies make smarter decisions in the coming months and years.”

In spite of the global health crisis, respondents continued to rank speed as the most important aspect of their background screening program, followed by cost and risk. Certain verticals, including Retail and Transportation, saw notable growth in the request for background checks, likely due to increased hiring driven by the pandemic response. Transportation cases nearly doubled over the past year, up 92 percent, with 15 percent growth in Retail related to significant gains in a few sub-sectors. As would be expected from this hiring shift, First Advantage screened more 18-to-27-year-olds than in prior years as employers sought to fill these essential roles.

In addition to vertical growth and candidate age, the report also explores regional and global differences in screening practices and trends related to criminal records, verifications and drug-free workplace testing. Also included is a deep dive into the impact of COVID-19, with 63 percent of respondents having changed work-from-home policies, though only 5 percent expect these to be permanent.

Staples added, “Shelter-in-place orders and courthouse closures led to quick learning and even quicker action in 2020, as companies leaned into digital transformation head-on. Even so, our 2021 Trends Report demonstrates that businesses kept screening, persevering despite the uncertainty and helping to illustrate what happened and why. These are critical lessons as companies navigate what the future holds.”

To download a copy of the First Advantage 2021 Trends Report, please visit http://learn.fadv.com/2021trends.

