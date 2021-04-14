Solar Alliance Completes Solar Projects at Lexington Fire Stations

TORONTO and KNOXVILLE, Tenn., April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solar Alliance Energy Inc. (‘Solar Alliance’ or the ‘Company’) (TSX-V: SOLR) is pleased to announce it has completed the installation of two solar projects at two Lexington, Kentucky fire stations in the first step of what the company plans to be further inroads into the first responder market.



“These projects represented a unique opportunity for our team,” said CEO Myke Clark. “Expanding our business to work with first responders and reduce their operating costs was a key priority. This is a great first step, and one for which the City of Lexington and the Lexington Fire Department are to be commended for their innovative approach to reducing costs.”

Solar Alliance is proud to provide energy security to first responders and reduce operating costs for these critical services. The solar systems are expected to supply 30-40% of the energy required to power the stations. The Lexington solar projects were installed in partnership with Boyd CAT, a regional Caterpillar dealer that Solar Alliance has worked with on several projects.

“Finding new efficiencies is always a priority for our City. We constantly look for ways to do more through efficiencies and innovative approaches,” Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton said. “Over the long-term, solar energy can be a good way to save money, while also protecting the environment. It’s good to see our Fire Department leading the way.”

Fire stations are energy-intensive because firefighters occupy them and use communication systems in them on a constant basis. In addition, fire apparatus exhaust systems and other equipment require an above-average amount of electricity.

“The fire department exists to serve the needs of the community, and part of that responsibility means being judicious with the resources we are offered,” said Lexington Fire Chief Jason Wells. “We are excited to be on the ground level of such an exciting initiative.”

Solar Alliance is also currently installing a 1 megawatt solar project in Kentucky and Solar Alliance continues to pursue additional commercial solar projects with Boyd CAT and looks forward to expanding on the relationship between the two companies.

Solar Alliance is an energy solutions provider focused on residential, commercial and industrial solar installations. The Company operates in Tennessee, Kentucky, North/South Carolina and several other states and has an expanding pipeline of solar projects. Since it was founded in 2003, the Company has developed wind and solar projects with a combined capital cost exceeding $1 billion that provide enough electricity to power 150,000 homes. Our passion is improving life through ingenuity, simplicity and freedom of choice. Solar Alliance reduces or eliminates customers' vulnerability to rising energy costs, offers an environmentally-friendly source of electricity generation, and provides affordable, turnkey clean energy solutions.

