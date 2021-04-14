Digihost Announces Change of Auditor, Engages International Audit Firm Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP

TORONTO, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digihost Technology Inc. (“Digihost” or the “Company”) (TSXV: DGHI; OTCQB: HSSHF) announces that it has changed its auditor from Clearhouse LLP (“Former Auditor”) to Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP (“Successor Auditor”). In accordance with the change, the Former Auditor resigned as the auditor of the Company effective April 12, 2021, and the board of directors of the Company appointed the Successor Auditor as the Company's auditor effective April 12, 2021, until the next Annual General Meeting of the Company.



“We would like to thank Clearhouse LLP for their guidance and expertise from the time of our going public transaction and over the past year. We are pleased to announce that Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP will be an important partner in the evolution of Digihost as we embark upon the next stages of our Company’s ambitious growth plans,” stated Michel Amar, the Company’s CEO.

There were no reservations or modified opinions in the Former Auditor's audit reports for the Company. There are no “reportable events” (as the term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations (“NI 51-102”)) between the Company and the Former Auditor. In accordance with NI 51-102, the notice of change of auditor, together with the required letters from the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor, have been reviewed by the board of directors of the Company and filed on SEDAR.

Michel Amar also stated: “I would like Digihost to have broader access to U.S. capital markets as well as larger U.S. equity exchanges. As such, it is important that institutional investors and regulators have confidence in the integrity and transparency of the Company’s financial reporting and disclosures. We believe the engagement of an international audit firm of the stature of Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP is the right decision for the Company at this time as we move towards achieving the next milestones in the strategic growth of Digihost.”

About Digihost Technology Inc.

Digihost Technology Inc. is a growth-oriented blockchain technology company primarily focused on Bitcoin mining. The Company's mining facilities are located in Upstate New York, and are equipped with 78.7 MW of low-cost power with the option to expand to 102MW. The Company is currently hashing at a rate of 190PH with potential to expand to a rate of 3EH upon the completion of the previously announced acquisition of a 60MW power plant.

For further information, please contact:

Digihost Technology Inc.

www.digihost.ca

Michel Amar, Chief Executive Officer

T: 1-818-280-9758

Email: michel@digihost.ca

