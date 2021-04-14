Kristina Williams Appointed to Alcanna Board of Directors

EDMONTON, Alberta, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alcanna Inc. (the "Company" or "Alcanna") (TSX: CLIQ) today announced that Kristina Williams, LL.M., MBA, ICD.D has been appointed to its Board of Directors effective as of today’s date.



“Alcanna is honoured that Kristina Williams has agreed to serve on our board of directors”, said Board Chair, John Barnett. “Her experience and deep skill set across many areas of expertise will be a valuable addition to Alcanna’s board.”

Ms. Kristina Williams is currently the President and CEO of Alberta Enterprise Corporation (“AEC”) and oversees the management of the Alberta Enterprise Fund with its 21 venture capital fund investments and the underlying portfolio of more than 200 technology companies. Ms. Williams also oversees AEC's industry development activities, creating access to external markets and mentors for Canadian entrepreneurs.

Prior to joining AEC, Ms. Williams worked for several technology companies where her responsibilities spanned the spectrum of legal, regulatory, international and new business development, corporate strategic planning, intellectual property management, as well as marketing and sales. Ms. Williams is a member of the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology Board of Governors and the North American Construction Group (NYSE/TSX: NOA) Board of Directors. Ms. Williams also serves on the Alberta Securities Commission New Economy Advisory Committee, and she is the Honorary Consul for Sweden in Northern Alberta.

Ms. Williams holds an MBA from the University of Alberta, a Master of Laws from Uppsala University in Sweden, an accreditation for the Venture Capital Executive Program from the University of California, Berkeley – Walter A. Haas School of Business, as well as an ICD.D from the ICD-Rotman Directors Education program.

ABOUT ALCANNA INC.

Alcanna is one of the largest private sector retailers of alcohol in North America and the largest in Canada by number of stores – operating 174 locations in Alberta and British Columbia. The Company’s majority-owned subsidiary, Nova Cannabis Inc. (TSXV: NOVC), also operates 53 cannabis retail stores in Alberta, Ontario, and Saskatchewan.

Alcanna's common shares and convertible subordinated debentures trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols "CLIQ" and "CLIQ.DB", respectively.

Additional information about Alcanna Inc. is available at www.sedar.com and the Company’s website at www.alcanna.com.

