Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Results

GREAT NECK, N.Y., April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOAN) announced today that net income for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was approximately $1,106,000, or $0.12 per basic and diluted share (based on approximately 9.6 million weighted-average outstanding common shares), versus approximately $1,016,000, or $0.11 per basic and diluted share (based on approximately 9.7 million weighted-average outstanding common shares) for the three months ended March 31, 2020, an increase of $90,000, or 8.9%. This increase is primarily attributable to the decreases in interest expense and in general and administrative expenses.
Total revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2021 were approximately $1,729,000 compared to approximately $1,711,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2020, an increase of $18,000, or 1.0%. For the three months ended March 31, 2021, approximately $1,443,000 of our revenue represents interest income on secured commercial loans that we offer to small businesses, compared to approximately $1,474,000 for the same period in 2020, and approximately $286,000 and $237,000, respectively, represent origination fees on such loans. The loans are principally secured by collateral consisting of real estate and, generally, accompanied by personal guarantees from the principals of the borrowers.
As of March 31, 2021, total shareholders' equity was approximately $33,073,000.
Assaf Ran, Chairman of the Board and CEO, stated, “I believe that the first quarter of 2021 reflects buds of optimism. We returned to work from the office, of course following all regulations, and our deal flow strengthened to approximately our pre-COVID pace. There are still many concerns. However, most of our loans are secured by first mortgages on 1-4 family houses located outside of Manhattan, a product that has actually appreciated in value during the pandemic. Given current market conditions, and considering the extra safety measures we’re taking to continue our no defaults track record, I am pleased with the results and hope to return to growth mode in the near future. I wish everyone good health.”
About Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc.
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. offers short-term secured, non–banking loans (sometimes referred to as ‘‘hard money’’ loans) to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation or improvement of properties located in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida. We operate the website: https://www.manhattanbridgecapital.com.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release and the statements of our representatives related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “plan,” “project,” “potential,” “seek,” “may,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “estimate,” or “continue” are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, when we discuss our belief that the first quarter of 2021 reflects buds of optimism, that our deal flow strengthened to approximately our pre-COVID pace and the hope that we will return to growth mode in the near future, we are using forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company’s actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected, expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including but not limited to the following: (i) our loan origination activities, revenues and profits are limited by available funds; (ii) we operate in a highly competitive market and competition may limit our ability to originate loans with favorable interest rates; (iii) our Chief Executive Officer is critical to our business and our future success may depend on our ability to retain him; (iv) if we overestimate the yields on our loans or incorrectly value the collateral securing the loan, we may experience losses; (v) we may be subject to “lender liability” claims; (vi) our due diligence may not uncover all of a borrower’s liabilities or other risks to its business; (vii) borrower concentration could lead to significant losses; (viii) we may choose to make distributions in our own stock, in which case you may be required to pay income taxes in excess of the cash dividends you receive and (ix) if the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business is greater than anticipated. The risk factors contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission identify important factors that could cause such differences. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and we caution potential investors not to place undue reliance on such statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
Assets
|March 31, 2021
(unaudited)
|December 31, 2020
(audited)
|Loans receivable
|$
|58,490,238
|$
|58,097,970
|Interest receivable on loans
|915,132
|827,236
|Cash
|205,834
|131,654
|Cash - restricted
|---
|327,483
|Other assets
|80,977
|66,566
|Operating lease right-of-use asset, net
|356,535
|369,699
|Deferred financing costs, net
|17,315
|22,807
|Total assets
|$
|60,066,031
|$
|59,843,415
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
|Liabilities:
|Line of credit
|$
|20,441,047
|$
|20,308,873
|Senior secured notes (net of deferred financing costs of $378,556 and $397,327, respectively)
|5,621,444
|5,602,673
|Deferred origination fees
|438,927
|367,638
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|130,353
|168,940
|Operating lease liability
|360,935
|372,907
|Dividends payable
|---
|1,058,194
|Total liabilities
|26,992,706
|27,879,225
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders’ equity:
|Preferred stock - $.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued
|---
|---
|Common stock - $.001 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized; 9,882,058 issued; 9,619,945 outstanding
|9,882
|9,882
|Additional paid-in capital
|33,160,362
|33,157,096
|Treasury stock, at cost – 262,113 shares
|(798,939)
|(798,939)
|Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)
|702,020
|(403,849)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|33,073,325
|31,964,190
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|60,066,031
|$
|59,843,415
MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
|Three Months
Ended March 31,
|2021
|2020
|Interest income from loans
|$
|1,442,814
|$
|1,473,544
|Origination fees
|286,473
|237,442
|Total revenue
|1,729,287
|1,710,986
|Operating costs and expenses:
|Interest and amortization of deferred financing costs
|317,186
|352,442
|Referral fees
|1,751
|542
|General and administrative expenses
|308,981
|344,780
|Total operating costs and expenses
|627,918
|697,764
|Income from operations
|1,101,369
|1,013,222
|Other income
|4,500
|3,000
|Net income
|$
|1,105,869
|$
|1,016,222
|Basic and diluted net income per common share outstanding:
|--Basic
|$
|0.12
|$
|0.11
|--Diluted
|$
|0.12
|$
|0.11
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
|--Basic
|9,619,945
|9,652,539
|--Diluted
|9,619,945
|9,652,753
MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
(unaudited)
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2021
|Common Stock
|Additional
Paid-in
Capital
|Treasury Stock
|(Accumulated
Deficit)
Retained
Earnings
|Totals
|Shares
|Amount
|Shares
|Cost
|Balance, January 1, 2021
|9,882,058
|$9,882
|$33,157,096
|262,113
|$(798,939)
|$(403,849)
|$31,964,190
|Non-cash compensation
|3,266
|3,266
|Net income
|1,105,869
|1,105,869
|Balance, March 31, 2021
|9,882,058
|$9,882
|$33,160,362
|262,113
|$(798,939)
|$702,020
|$33,073,325
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2020
|Common Stock
|Additional
Paid-in
Capital
|Treasury Stock
|(Accumulated
Deficit)
Retained
Earnings
|Totals
|Shares
|Amount
|Shares
|Cost
|Balance, January 1, 2020
|9,882,058
|$9,882
|$33,144,032
|223,214
|$(619,688)
|$(590,808)
|$ 31,943,418
|Non-cash compensation
|3,266
|3,266
|Purchase of treasury shares
|26,609
|(131,036)
|(131,036)
|Net income
|1,016,222
|1,016,222
|Balance, March 31, 2020
|9,882,058
|$9,882
|$33,147,298
|249,823
|$(750,724)
|$425,414
|$ 32,831,870
MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited)
|Three Months
Ended March 31,
|2021
|2020
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income
|$
|1,105,869
|$
|1,016,222
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities -
|Amortization of deferred financing costs
|24,263
|24,375
|Adjustment to operating lease right-of-use asset and liability
|1,192
|(261)
|Depreciation
|587
|283
|Non-cash compensation expense
|3,266
|3,266
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Interest receivable on loans
|(87,896)
|(40,922)
|Other assets
|(14,998)
|(19,683)
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|(38,587)
|13,463
|Deferred origination fees
|71,289
|132,369
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|1,064,985
|1,129,112
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Issuance of short term loans
|(9,659,678)
|(16,082,435)
|Collections received from loans
|9,267,410
|12,753,380
|Release of loan holdback relating to mortgage receivable
|---
|(15,000)
|Purchase of fixed assets
|---
|(923)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(392,268)
|(3,344,978)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from line of credit, net
|132,174
|3,627,220
|Dividend paid
|(1,058,194)
|(1,159,061)
|Purchase of treasury shares
|---
|(131,036)
|Deferred financing costs incurred
|---
|(27,102)
|Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|(926,020)
|2,310,021
|Net (decrease) increase in cash
|(253,303)
|94,155
|Cash and restricted cash, beginning of year
|459,137
|118,407
|Cash and restricted cash, end of period
|$
|205,834
|$
|212,562
|Supplemental Cash Flow Information:
|Interest paid during the period
|$
|302,160
|$
|328,871
|Operating leases paid during the period
|$
|15,849
|$
|13,604
SOURCE: Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc.