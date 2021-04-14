Emerging Markets Report: A Gentle Reminder

An Emerging Markets Sponsored Commentary

ORLANDO, Fla., April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amid all the great news coming from American Aires Inc. (CSE: WIFI) (OTC: AAIRF), a nanotechnology-focused disruptor focused on developing products that reduce the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation ("EMR") emitted by everyday consumer electronic devices, it is easy to forget the mission.



We’ve covered their successes. First, the Company is well positioned for the pet market. Second, in February 2021, the Company announced preliminary unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2020), including revenue of $216,000, representing an over 300% in fourth quarter 2020 relative to the same period the prior year. But it’s essential to remember that this is a Company that is looking to protect humans by developing their proprietary Lifetune Device EMR Modulation Technology, which is designed to reduce the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation (EMR) emitted by data-transmitting electronics, such as cell phones, cordless phones, wireless earpieces, wireless headsets, computers, laptops, monitors, smart TVs, baby monitors, Wi-Fi routers and more.

For me, the sheer market size of that statement is extraordinary as in our home alone, since we have literally owned every one of those items. The fact that they may be generating harmful EMR, individually and collectively, is unnerving to say the least.

But again, that is what must always be remembered about American Aires. When your market literally includes the phone in everyone’s pocket (and more) it’s a rare opportunity to aggressively pursue revenue and market share in a significant way.

Keep in mind that the Company has already proven some execution with the Company’s revenue growth and we’ve already expressed our infatuation with the ubiquity of the market for their products.



The next step will be to see what earnings land on quarterly reports and annual reports and just how much of this massive market the Company can secure.

About The Emerging Markets Report:

The Emerging Markets Report is owned and operated by Emerging Markets Consulting (EMC), a syndicate of investor relations consultants representing years of experience. Our network consists of stockbrokers, investment bankers, fund managers, and institutions that actively seek opportunities in the micro and small-cap equity markets.

For more informative reports such as this, please sign up at http://www.emergingmarketsllc.com/newsletter.php

Must Read OTC Markets/SEC policy on stock promotion and investor protection

Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933 requires that any person that uses the mails to publish, give publicity to, or circulate any publication or communication that describes a security in return for consideration received or to be received directly or indirectly from an issuer, underwriter, or dealer, must fully disclose the type of consideration (i.e. cash, free trading stock, restricted stock, stock options, stock warrants) and the specific amount of the consideration. In connection therewith, EMC has received the following compensation and/or has an agreement to receive in the future certain compensation, as described below.

We may purchase Securities of the Profiled Company prior to their securities becoming publicly traded, which we may later sell publicly before, during or after our dissemination of the Information, and make profits therefrom. EMC does not verify or endorse any medical claims for any of its client companies.

EMC has been paid $350,000 by American Aires Inc. for various marketing services including this report. EMC does not independently verify any of the content linked-to from this editorial. http://emergingmarketsllc.com/disclaimer.php

Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC

Florida Office

390 North Orange Ave Suite 2300

Orlando, FL 32801

E-mail: jamespainter@emergingmarketsllc.com

Web: www.emergingmarketsllc.com